Horsham councillor resigns

Councillor Di Bell has resigned from Horsham Rural City Council effective immediately.
Chief executive Sunil Bhalla thanked Cr Bell for her service to the community.
Advertisement
"It is with regret that I accepted Cr Bell's resignation on Friday, August 5," Mr Bhalla said.
"The health and safety of our staff and councillors is paramount.
"We are committed to ensuring Horsham Rural City Council's values of respect, integrity and accountability are embedded across all levels of Council and we will continue working with the Monitor appointed to the Council in recent weeks."
The council will now work with the Victorian Electoral Commission to determine the next steps for filling the vacancy.
It is understood the vacant position will be filled via a countback of the 2020 local government elections results.
Nine people ran for council at the election in late 2020 with seven people were elected. Robert Redden and Brian Basham received the fewest and second fewest votes.
Cr Bell received the second most first preference votes.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.