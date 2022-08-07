The Wimmera Mail-Times

Our nation's heart beats loud, proud

August 7 2022 - 11:00pm
Almost exactly 130 years ago a war of words erupted between Henry Lawson and Banjo Paterson over which was best; to live in the city with its creature comforts, or the delights, and challenges, of country life.

