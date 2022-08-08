THE FIRST Mallee Machinery Field days since the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the north-west Victorian farming community flock to the event at Speed in the central Mallee.
Exhibitors and organisers were upbeat following a huge first day of the event with crowds well up and exhibitors reporting keen levels of genuine inquiry.
Advertisement
The warmest day in the region since May, combined with healthy seasonal prospects right across the state helped spur good numbers through the gate.
Special guest speakers included former test cricketer Brad Hogg, speaking on mental health awareness and local Mallee farmer Tom Elliott, 91, who has compiled an autobiography to help preserve a record of pioneering farming days in the region.
Field days president Terry 'Jacko' Kiley said it was wonderful for the region to have the field days back.
"This event is one of the biggest on the Mallee calendar each year," Mr Kiley said.
"It is a great opportunity not only to see the latest cutting edge agricultural equipment but for the community to catch up and engage, which is critically important as well," he said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.