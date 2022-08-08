Cash stolen from Warracknabeal Special Development School

Police are appeal for witnesses after cash was stolen from the property of the Warracknabeal Special Development School in an early morning burglary.
Police were called to a burglary at the school in Warracknabeal at 1am on Thursday 4 August.
It's believed the offender stole money valued at $100.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
