Police appeal for witnesses after Warracknabeal school burglary

August 8 2022 - 7:00am
Cash stolen from Warracknabeal Special Development School

Police are appeal for witnesses after cash was stolen from the property of the Warracknabeal Special Development School in an early morning burglary.

