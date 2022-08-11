Preparations are underway for Murtoa's 150th birthday and Big Weekend starting from September 30 to October 2.
The Murtoa Cup Race Meeting, a tour of The Stick Shed and a Monster Market are some events happening during the milestone celebrations.
Murtoa's Big Weekend chair Claire Bibby said the celebrations allowed people who had moved away from the town to catch up with family and friends.
"For me the event is about bringing the community together and celebrating the town," she said.
Ms Bibby said The Big Weekend was important for her because she enjoyed helping the Murtoa community.
"I hope this special event will continue for years to come," she said.
Yarriambiack Shire Council leaders believe the celebrations will help the economy in the municipality.
Mayor Kylie Zanker said during 2021-22, The Stick Shed in Murtoa attracted more than 20,000 visitors to the regional town.
Cr Zanker said the influx of people visiting Murtoa during the pandemic was remarkable.
"We were still experiencing lockdowns, state border closures and the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 during that time," she said.
"The closure of international borders during the pandemic has led to more people researching holidays closer to home or within Australia."
Cr Zanker said organisers were making sure every precaution had been undertaken to deal with COVID-19.
"It has been circulating through the state and our region for some time, so our tourism attractions, businesses and volunteers are well rehearsed in keeping our community safe," she said.
Cr Zanker said the celebrations were important to increase the number of people visiting regional towns in Yarriambiack such as Murtoa.
"Our communities understand they can't rely on locals alone for their businesses to survive," she said.
Cr Zanker thanked Yarriambiack community members for organising the milestone celebrations.
"On behalf of the council I'd like to congratulate our community groups for getting these events back up and running post-COVID," she said.
"It is the hard work and dedication of these volunteering organisations that make our communities great."
For more information people can visit: murtoabigweekend.com.au.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
