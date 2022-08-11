The Wimmera Mail-Times

Murtoa celebrates milestone birthday and Big Weekend

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:47am, first published August 11 2022 - 10:00pm
MURTOA: Events include The Murtoa Cup Race Meeting, a tour of Murtoa's Stick Shed and Water Tower Museum.

Preparations are underway for Murtoa's 150th birthday and Big Weekend starting from September 30 to October 2.

