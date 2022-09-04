The Wimmera Mail-Times

Emma Kealy speaks after promotion to Nationals leadership position

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
September 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Kealy out the front of her new Horsham office on Firebrace Street. Picture by Alex Dalziel

From her early days in Edenhope to a potential saxophonist career to working in remote Northern Territory communities, it was a long road to politics for incumbent Lowan member Emma Kealy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.