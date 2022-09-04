From her early days in Edenhope to a potential saxophonist career to working in remote Northern Territory communities, it was a long road to politics for incumbent Lowan member Emma Kealy.
After her election to the seat in 2014, Ms Kealy looks to again win the vote of her constituents ahead of the Novembers Victorian state election.
This time, however, Ms Kealy comes into the race at the helm of her party after being selected for the position of Victorian Nationals deputy leader.
Ms Kealy shared her story before politics and why she decided to pursue a career in parliament.
Ms Kealy has deep roots in western Victoria, starting with a great-great-grandfather who first arrived in Australia by boat.
"My great-great-grandfather came on a ship from Ireland and landed at Portland, and then they came up and ended just out of Apsley at a property that is still in the Kealy family now," she said.
Ms Kealy grew up and went to primary school in Edenhope before heading off to Ballarat to finish her secondary education at Ballarat Grammar.
After graduation, she said there were many paths she could have taken but ultimately settled on biomedical science.
"My first choice was biomedical science, which is what I ended up doing. My second was architecture and my third choice was Jazz, playing the saxophone," she said.
"I think it was really fortunate that I didn't go down that path though because I don't think I would have been very successful. I hardly pick up my saxophone anymore. I don't think I could get a note out of it."
Ms Kealy studied biomedical science at the University of South Australia in Adelaide, after which she travelled around the country working various jobs at hospitals and pathology labs.
She said in the years following her university degree, she used her qualifications to travel the country, working for three years in Alice Springs.
"That was really challenging because there were, and still are, enormous challenges in the delivery of health services that are appropriate for the local aboriginal population," she said.
"Also to make sure they have a key role in the decision-making, not just of the healthcare, but of other aspects of their life.
"It was challenging some of the things you would see up there across the entire community.
"I think in many ways it kicked along the idea for me that we have funding models and policies that are flexible and can be adjusted for what the community needs, rather than the one size fits all, centralised approach we see so often see in Victoria."
Ms Kealy went to work at HealthScope Pathology, which would eventually become Australian Clinical Labs, and worked in Darwin and then Victoria.
"I was in Darwin for a year and had some great experiences picking up work there. Going into Indigenous communities and doing women's clinics," she said.
"You embed right into that community and get to see things you normally wouldn't, which is fabulous.
"I was promoted to regional manager of Victoria and Tasmania for HealthScope Pathology which was looking after all of the labs outside of the major collection lab in Clayton."
Working as a manager with HealthScope was "eye-opening" for Ms Kealy, whose colleagues were mostly born and raised in Melbourne.
She said the experience highlighted the importance of having someone at the bargaining table who knew what life was like for people living in regional Australia and would be able to push their interests.
"For example, everyone around the table would be fighting about building a new lab in Pakenham, or in Frankston, in those urban fringe areas - and I was only the one around the table who was able to talk up why you need to invest in country Victoria as well," she said.
"I am really proud of the fact that while I was in that role we built a number of new labs across the state, Horsham was one of them."
Ms Kealy worked at Western District Health in Hamilton before returning to her hometown of Edenhope to serve as the chief executive of Edenhope and District Memorial Hospital, which she called a "rewarding experience".
"I was very fortunate to be recruited as the CEO of Edenhope Hospital. It was the hospital I was born in 32 years beforehand," she said.
"I was worried people were going to think 'she is too young' and remember me when I was a kid.
"I couldn't be further from reality. It was really a nurturing and family environment. They are a really amazing team and still are today."
Ms Kealy said she entered politics for much of the same reasons she stepped up as chief executive in Edenhope.
"I have always had an interest in politics, and have always been a strong advocate for rural and regional Victoria so the nationals were a perfect fit for me in so many ways," she said.
"I think it is probably a similar story for most people in rural and regional communities anyway; it is very much about being a strong voice for your community than it is about politics A or B, or where you are on the sliding scale of politics.
"It is more about being in touch with your community, being a strong voice for them and working with your community."
In July, Ms Kealy was given the position of deputy leader of the Victorian Nationals Party.
"I saw the difference it made for me when I entered into shadow cabinet, in that I could put forward the direct views of the people of the Wimmera," she said.
"Now I have the opportunity to bring those local ideas and local issues to the leadership table.
"I will be working incredibly hard to make sure we get very good benefits out of that. I am only as good as I am engage with the community."
With only a handful of months until the November election, Ms Kealy said she believed the Victorian Nationals offered a strong alternative to the Daniel Andrews Labor government.
"We come from all different backgrounds - I come from a health background, we have a science teacher in the mix, and a small business owner. We are not just a party of farmers, we are party that is representative of the community that we serve," she said.
"My job over the next four months will be not just around out region, but making sure we have policies that fit Victoria, that the community sees and provides a real alternative to what we have in the Andrews Labor government."
