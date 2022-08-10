The Wimmera Mail-Times

Goroke kindergarten upgrades outdoor play space

Updated August 11 2022 - 3:48am, first published August 10 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPGRADE: West Wimmera mayor Bruce Meyer at the opening of Goroke Kindergarten's new play space. Picture: WEST WIMMERA SHIRE

Children at Goroke Kindergarten will have better access to their outdoor play environment after the completion of a major redesign project for their yard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.