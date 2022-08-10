Goroke kindergarten upgrades outdoor play space

Children at Goroke Kindergarten will have better access to their outdoor play environment after the completion of a major redesign project for their yard.
Landscaping works at the kindergarten have finished, transforming its outdoor yard into an all-accessible playspace.
Council staff, children and educators attended the kindergarten on Monday, August 8, to open the new space, which was funded by $50,000 from the Department of Educations Early Childhood Refurbishment and Minor Works program.
Mayor Bruce Meyer said the works included turning the space into a more inclusive learning environment for all children.
"The new space will provide a sustainable yard for families into the future," he said.
Cr Meyer said the redesign meant a child in a wheelchair was now able to access the sandpit.
"No doubt the children of Goroke Kindergarten will enjoy this new space," he said.
"It is wonderful to be able to offer such a great learning environment in West Wimmera Shire," he said.
The children, educators, and families were involved in the design process.
The kindergarten's Parent Advisory Group raised money for new shade sails, which will allow children to continue learning outdoors while protected from the weather.
Cr Meyer said the shade sail installations had been delayed due to COVID-19 but hopefully they were not too far away.
"Thank you to the Parents Advisory Group for their contribution, it is greatly appreciated," he said.
"We value and are committed to providing exceptional early years services across the shire."
In addition to the redesign, West Wimmera Shire Council has committed to providing in-venue childcare at Goroke kindergarten two days a week.
The service has been put forward for an approval process, with the council waiting to hear an outcome from Uniting VicTas.
Kaniva Kindergarten has also been successful in two Department of Education grants over the past few years, which has enabled new landscaping outside and major renovations inside.
The renovations inside are currently underway and involve a remodel of the indoor learning environment to include inclusive access for all families with the addition of an all-abilities bathroom and children's bathroom accessible to the outdoor area.
The Kaniva Kindergarten Parents Advisory Group fundraised to contribute money to both these projects.
Council is also waiting on the outcome of two grant submissions for Edenhope Early Childhood Service, which will enable landscaping works and remodeling the indoor environment to enable all-abilities access.
The Edenhope Kindergarten Parents Advisory Group has been fundraising to contribute to the projects as well.
