The Wimmera Mail-Times

Cobras strike, Tigers thrill in Wimmera hockey action

By Simon King
August 11 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRACK: Horsham Hurricane Stuart Hallett clears the ball ahead of Nhill Rangers' Jiah Clark. Picture: SIMON KING

Damp conditions under threatening skies presented a challenge for players and officials at Warracknabeal on Saturday for round thirteen of the Wimmera Hockey Association season, and with some teams adapting better than others, some spirited matches were played.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.