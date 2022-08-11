Damp conditions under threatening skies presented a challenge for players and officials at Warracknabeal on Saturday for round thirteen of the Wimmera Hockey Association season, and with some teams adapting better than others, some spirited matches were played.
The Kaniva Cobras moved to outright second on the Open ladder after a solid win over the Dimboola Burras and their closest rival for that position, the Warrack Hoops, lost to the Yanac Tigers.
The Cobras' three goal victory moved them one win ahead of the Hoops, but with two matches remaining, one against the undefeated Tigers and a last-round meeting with the Hoops, they are not yet assured of finishing in second place.
The all-conquering Tigers showed their versatility by adapting well to the heavy conditions to overcome the Hoops, and as an ominous display of their versatility, they had four individual goal scorers while keeping the home team scoreless for the first time in five rounds.
The Hoops remain within reach of the second spot but must win both of their remaining games.
In the other Open match, the Horsham Hurricanes had a confidence-boosting win over the Nhill Rangers, with six players contributing to their eight-goal tally, and unless they suffer a dramatic loss of form combined with an unlikely sequence of other results, this should be enough to see them play finals this year.
Both games in the Women's competition were close encounters decided by just one goal each.
The Nhill Thunderbirds locked in the four teams that will play finals when they defeated Warracknabeal, who have run out of time to rise from fifth place this season.
In a very close game, the Thunderbirds scored ten minutes into the game, but from then on, there was nothing to separate the teams for the next hour of play.
Kaniva is just one win away from confirming they will finish the season on top of the ladder, although they had to work hard to defeat a determined Horsham Jets.
With the rare luxury of having their best players on the field, the Jets showed that they can match it with the best, as it was only a goal late in the final quarter that allowed the Kaniva to claim the win.
In the Under 16 competition, the scorecard suggested that the Nhill Leopards had a comfortable win over the Warrack Revengers, but on the field, they had to work hard for their four goals while conceding two, giving a result that ensures they will finish in second place on the ladder.
The Horsham Bombers scored once early in the first quarter against the Kaniva Raiders, but some determined defence prevented them from adding another goal to this until midway through the third quarter.
A third score in the last period of play set the final winning margin for the Bombers, but this result did not disgrace the young Raiders team.
