Federation's Wimmera campus delivers education and training throughout Horsham and the wider Wimmera region.



The campus is focussed on providing certificate, diploma and apprenticeship programs to help launch, and extend, careers in nursing, early childhood, community services, individual support, mental health, adult education, training and assessment, and trades such as electrical, automotive and engineering.

We spoke with past Diploma of Nursing student, Stacey Krahe, who said Federation's Wimmera campus was close to home making it easy to attend classes.



"It's all set up like a normal hospital so when you attend practical sessions you feel like you're doing real nursing which is exciting!" she said.

"The TAFE in Horsham is fantastic, the staff are really good, the teachers are amazing, more than willing to help with absolutely anything you need, and give really good feedback too."

As well as specialised education and training facilities, friendly and experienced teachers and staff, and real-world settings, one of the defining campus features is the research hub opened earlier this year.

The research hub is part of Federation's Future Regions Research Centre, which partners with local community, industry and government to provide a targeted resource that assists with the nuanced challenges of regional areas.

This also helps Federation to meet the specific needs of local areas and ensure graduates are ready and confident to enter the workforce or take that next step in their career.

There's no better way to get a feel for what your future career might hold for you than attending Federation's Open Day at the Wimmera campus this Sunday August 14, from 10am - 2pm.

Visit federation.edu.au/openday to find out more. Register online, attend and provide feedback on the day to go into the draw to win a share of $3500 (terms and conditions apply).