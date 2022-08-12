Miniature donkey killed in Dimboola dog mauling

An imported South American miniature donkey has been allegedly killed in a dog mauling, and several others injured, following an incident in Dimboola earlier this month.
It is understood the incident took place between August 6-7 on a farming property outside of the town.
Advertisement
Downunder Miniature Donkeys owner Bruce Taylor confirmed the death but was unable to comment on the exact circumstances surrounding the mauling.
Dog attacks on pets and livestock are matters to be investigated by the local council, as opposed to the police.
A spokesperson for Hindmarsh Shire Council said the council's ranger was aware of the situation and investigating the incident.
A spokesperson for Dimboola Police said the station had not received any reports of the incident.
READ MORE:
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.