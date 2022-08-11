The Wimmera Mail-Times

85 Stawell Road, 16 Derry Parade, 18 Derry Parade, Horsham, to be auctioned

August 11 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AUCTION: Friday, August 19, at 1pm

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.