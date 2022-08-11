AUCTION: Friday, August 19, at 1pm
AGENCY: Wes Davidson Real Estate
AGENT: Wes Davidson 0419 820 000
INSPECT: By appointment
Wes Davidson Real Estate is pleased to offer for sale by auction three prime development sites with street frontage and industrial zoning (IN1Z).
Land at 85 Stawell Road measures about 3073 square metres with prominent highway frontage and neighbouring Elders and Horsham Motor Company.
Number 16 Derry Parade measures close to 2766 square metres and number 18 Derry Parade measures approximately 4014 square metres.
The sale of these properties presents a rare opportunity to secure individual titles or a significant land holding for development and investment.
The auction will be held on Friday, August 19, commencing at 1pm at the Horsham International Hotel, 118 Baillie Street Horsham. First to go under the hammer is 85 Stawell Road followed by 18 Derry Parade and lucky last, number 16 Derry Parade. Co-owner bidding is permitted.
Contact Wes for more information including site inspections, council rates and auction terms.
