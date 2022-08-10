A Wimmera aged care facility has been locked down due to a COVID outbreak among its residents.
Edenhope's Lakeside Living, which is part of the Grampians Health network, currently has nine COVID positive cases among residents, causing a response from its management.
In line with standard aged care practices, the facility implemented control measures after the detection of the first COVID case, including visitor restrictions.
While the facility has been locked down, residents have been given the opporunity to communicate with loved ones via video conferencing, emails and letters.
Any COVID-positive residents are offered antiviral treatments in liaison with their treating GP or medical practitioner.
Grampians Health Edenhope director of nursing Joseph Bermudo thanked the staff for their work under the lockdown.
"I would like to thank our staff for the great job they are doing to protect our most at-risk in the community. Our amazing team go above and beyond every day," he said.
"We are also asking the community to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID. Please get vaccinated, test and stay at home if you have symptoms, and wear a mask when in public. Take these steps to protect yourself and your loved ones who are at-risk of more serious illness from COVID."
Mr Bermudo said the staff were adequately supplied with PPE and additional air purifiers to facilities where COVID infections are present to help limit transmission where possible.
