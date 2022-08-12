Federation TAFE is opening its doors on Sunday, August 14, to welcome prospective students and family members for their 2022 Open Day.
Open Day is the annual event that allows the public to visit Federation TAFE's Wimmera campus and learn more about its studying opportunities and facilities.
University alumni and staff will also be on hand to provide information to attendees on where their studies can take them.
Federation TAFE vocational education and training pro-vice-chancellor Liam Sloan said the open day would be a "one-stop shop" for anyone interested in pursuing further education.
"There is nothing more important than open days to stimulate demand and try and inspire students using previous graduates who come and help us out on the day," Mr Sloan said.
"On the day there are going to be many staff available who will show and demonstrate our core areas, and at the same time answer any questions people have got on what it is like to study a TAFE course, what assessments look like, what kit they need to buy and what jobs it will lead to."
Mr Sloan said the TAFE had completed much work with local industry in the past year to understand what skills were needed, and had the greatest value in the local economy.
Such work includes an agreement with Grampians Health, in which nursing students undertake work experience in Horsham while studying.
"We are desperate to work with the region to meet the skills needs and offer programs and courses here that are fit for purpose," he said.
"They are going to pump out graduates who will go straight into jobs, or help people graduate who are in jobs."
Federation TAFE has worked under the Wimmera Southern Mallee Regional Skills Taskforce to develop a skills plan for the region.
Wimmera campus director Christine Brown said the plan identified a need for crucial industries such as healthcare, aged care and trades to be filled by the incoming workforce.
"Jobs such as health and early childhood education. Trades as well. We have an extensive apprenticeship program in engineering, electrical and automotive," she said.
"Health is a key area. In this region, they are desperate for staff in nursing. We have an industry coming in and recruiting from our student pool, so most students will be engaged by the end of their training.
"If people have an interest in health, community services or trades, there are definitely opportunities."
The TAFE was also expanding its offering through online and hybrid courses.
"There can be a student here in the Wimmera with access online to courses like cyber security, Certificate IV of Training and Assessment and mental health.
"Often when people study online, it is easy to disengage because you don't have people around you, many milestones to guide you
"Any of those students who are accessing online study, they have a place to come and get support from their peers."
Open Day 2022 will be held from 10am to 2pm at Federation's Wimmera campus.
Mr Sloan encourage anyone, regardless on whether they were interested in studying a course, to come down and see what the campus had to offer.
"If you have never set foot on the campus, and you don't have an interest in studying a course, still come down and have a look," he said.
"I would rather there be 50 people here, and some want to nosy around and see what is going on. That in itself stimulates interest."
Those who register, attend, and share feedback at an Open Day event will enter the draw to win a share of $3,500. This giveaway is open to domestic students only.
