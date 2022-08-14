Tributes are pouring in for tradesman, muso and family man Phil Batchelor, who died after a battle with Leukemia on July 27, 2022.
Mr Batchelor was born on January 6, 1957 in the picturesque English town of Shoreham-by-the-sea to Geoff and Hilda Batchelor.
At the age of five, Mr Batchelor departed England with his family to move to Australia and landed on Easter Island which had "no chocolate eggs in sight" much to Mr Batchelor and his sister's disappointment.
The family was taken to the Delmonte Hotel in Henley Beach where they stayed for two weeks while their house was being finalised.
The young Mr Batchelor was so adamant on going back to England that he staged a protest by only eating Kellogg's Corn Flakes for breakfast, dinner and tea.
In early April 1964, Mr Batchelor and his family moved into a brick house at 11 Montrose Avenue in Para Hills, South Australia, where they lived for the next 10 years.
During that time Mr Batchelor managed to nurture and master small feats, the most unforgettable being the art of rock throwing, becoming the best "chucka" in Para Hills.
He also developed a love for sports, namely soccer, and music - through which he met lifetime friends Graham Woolgar and Darrell Thompson.
After school, Mr Batchelor's love for music took to an Adelaide Restaurant called Billy Bunters, where he would meet the love of his life and soul mate Wendy Anne Fordham.
Mr Batchelor knew she was the one when he first laid eyes on her.
In the Easter of 1975, Mr Batchelor travelled to Horsham where he met and gained the seal of approval from Gus and Val Fordham, Wendy's parents who had started Wimmera Trophies and Gift Supply in 1974.
Throughout 1975 and 1976, Mr Batchelor would travel to Horsham on the holidays to help Gus meet the end-of-season orders - eventually moving to Horsham in 1977 with his wife in tow.
A new years eve show in 1976 at Horsham Town Hall with Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons, Ayers Rock and Mr Batchelor's favourite band Ariel was where he first met friend and fellow muso Steve Geyer.
In 1982, the couple started their own store called Batch's Knick-Knacks and Souvenirs.
On June 2, 1982, Timothy Louis was born and on April 17, 1985, Ashley Angus Geoffrey was born, their two children.
Mr Batchelor progressed into cutting keys, locksmithing, trophies and engraving - changing the name of his business to Batch's Trophies and Locksmiths.
He played cricket with three clubs; Horsham City, Pimpinio and was a founding member of the United Cricket Club, in which he played for 13 years - making the grand final seven times and only winning once in 1984.
A good friend, cricketer and Horsham Tech teacher Eddie Williamson conned Mr Batchelor into training for Pimpinio Football Netball Club for a season that was six months away - when in fact he was recruiting numbers for the team's reserve side.
Mr Batchelor played 103 games across 10 years for Pimp as the best and loyal bench warmer for the reserves.
Mr Batchelor won the clubs leading goal kicker trophy one year with a total of six goals - which he would say was the most meaningful trophy he had ever won.
A magical moment in his footballing career was when he played alongside sons Tim and Ash on his 100th game against Kalkee.
In 1977, Mr Batchelor helped Ronnie Ridge start a six team soccer competition, which went for four season until players left for university. Mr Batchelor would go onto help form the Horsham Soccer Club in the late 1980s.
Also in 1977, Mr Batchelor was introduced to Herb Krelle and Chub Davies at the Commercial Hotel.
It was through these two that Mr Batchelor was introduced to Horsham's music scene.
This opened doors to musos including Steve Geyer, Geoff Spicer and Joe Serra, who together with Mr Batchelor started the band "Spice", named in memory to Mr Spicer's father Vic, who passed away three weeks before the band's first show.
Mr Batchelor's next band venture was a five piece called "Whickers Blake", which featured Daryl Eastcott on drums, Tony A.J. Neiwand on lead guitar, Don Mitchell on Percussion, Mohamed Shiham on guitar and Mr Batchelor on bass.
In 1982, Mr Batchelor played alongside Graham "Chunka" Wood, Norm "Biggles" McLean in "Dunkin Biskit and the Cremes", which specialised in 60s music.
Mr Batchelor also played in other bands such as "Take 4", and in a cabaret style group called "The Rusty Springs Band".
In 2010, Mr Batchelor and a bunch of old muso mates got together and formed the band "Spectacle", a name which Mr Batchelor thought up after noticing all of his band members wearing reading glasses.
In 2016, Tim Batchelor joined the band for his musical attributes and knowledge in P.A. systems, while also bringing down the average age of the band.
Playing on the same stage as his son gave Mr Batchelor the greatest satisfaction of his musical life.
Phil's greatest achievements in life with Wendy were their two sons, Timothy and Ashley of whom Phill absolutely idolized. Which in turn with their wives Bec and Sarah, produced five magnificent grandchildren; Thomas, Emma, William, Levi and Zachary.
