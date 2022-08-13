Top three take big wins into finals | HDFNL R16 summary

In the final round of regular competition, the Horsham District League still had a few surprises up its sleeves.
Rupanyup have sent the competition an ominous warning, mauling fellow contenders Swifts, 16.19 (115) to 5.7 (37) at North Park.
The Panthers leapt on the home side, tearing through their structures to enjoy a 55-point lead at half-time, which bulged to 70-points at the final change.
Elliot Kelly, Zachary Robinson and Mitch Musgrove were the pick of the Panthers, with Blake Turner bagging five goals.
Joel Mathews, Joseph Martin and Jaxon Healy fought hard for the Baggies.
Not to be outdone, Kalkee dominated Taylors Lake, finishing the day with a 152-point victory to take a swag of momentum into the finals.
The win was set up by a monstrous eleven-goal opening quarter and the goals didn't stop flowing.
It was a team effort however, with no Kee kicking more than three goals as the ever-reliable Hamish Exell, Jasper Gunn and Simon Hobbs put on a clinic.
Lakers Joseph Watkins, Billy Finnigan and Trae Martin never gave up for the visitors.
Harrow-Balmoral found some momentum of their own, defeating Kaniva-Leeor United by 163-points at Kaniva.
Veteran Roo Jim Staude kicked 11 goals, as Tom Conheady, William Plush and Nick Pekin ran rampart across the oval.
Cougars coach Beau Nunan, Jeremy Nunan and Liam Vivian toiled all day for the home side.
Jeparit-Rainbow enjoyed a 94-point win over Laharum at Rainbow, kicking 16.8 (104) to 1.4 (10).
Patrick Grace-Long, Jakob Cocks and Jay Kirwood (six goals) were the Storm's best, while Reuben Launder, Jordan Matuschka and Brett Ervin were the best of the Demons.
Noradjuha-Quantong have finished their season on a high, defeating Pimpinio by 95-points at home, 19.16 (130) to 5.5 (35).
Players had to compete with mud as much as each other, thanks to the water-logged oval which had flooded the night before.
ames Hallett, Jye Walter (six goals) and Brandon Ellis were the Bombers' best on ground, while Noah Jacobsen, coach Clint Burdett and Mackay Baker showed the Tigers' spirit.
Edenhope-Apsley comfortably defeated Natimuk United at Apsley, emerging from the contest 39-point winners.
The Saints won the ball from the opening bounce and never looking like losing, eventually winning the game 14.14 (98) to 8.11 (59).
Matthew Cranage, skipper Jeremy Kealy and Ben McIntyre were the home side's top performers, while Callum Cameron, Jonathan Lovel and coach Jarred Combe gave their all for Natimuk.
Nathan Koenig kicked four majors for the visitors, while Tim McIntyre kicked three for the Saints.
In the netball, Kaniva-Leeor United have claimed the last finals spot with a 9-point win over Harrow-Balmoral.
The home side lead at every change, as Abby Croft (29 points) and Brodie Chaston lead their team the victory.
But Harrow-Balmoral's Courtney Clough and Grace Hausler didn't make the job easy.
Laharum claimed second spot with an impressive, 19-point win over fellow finalists Jeparit-Rainbow. 58-39.
Maddi Iredell (32 points) and Beck McIntyre were superb for the Demons, while Penny Fisher and Elly Schumann were the Storm's best.
Edenhope-Apsley dispatched Natimuk United by 36-points (65-29), to snatch third place, with London Pulse star Sacha McDonald scoring 36 points and Carlee Feder contributing 29.
Noradjuha-Quantong defeated Pimpinio by 27-points, but it wasn't enough to dislodge the Saints from third position.
Stefanie Cooper and Shannon Couch (48 points) were the Bombers' best, while the talents of Tahlia Thompson (26 points) and Jayde Ellis showed by Pimpinio's future is so bright.
Meanwhile, Rupanyup finished the year on a high, eking out a two-point win over the Baggies in a thriller at North Park.
Tayla and Gemma Morgan were the Panthers' best, while Edwina Flakemore and Michaela Armer held the line for the Swifts.
And just like that, the home and away portion of season 2022 was over.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
