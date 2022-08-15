Round 14 of the Wimmera Hockey Association season was played at Dimboola on Saturday in typical winter sports weather of drizzle and misty rain for the early games and bitterly cold for the late ones.
The standard of hockey being played across all three competitions suggests we are in for an exciting final's series commencing in two weeks.
The clash between the Yanac Tigers and Kaniva Cobras was worthy of its status as the meeting of the top two teams on the ladder, with the Tigers playing to keep their undefeated record intact and the Cobras looking to strengthen their grip on second place on the ladder.
Throughout a fast and skilful, the ball spent marginally more time at Yanac's end, but the Cobras repelled almost everything thrown at them with just one solid Tigers' hit crossing the goal line midway through the second quarter proving to be the only difference between them at the end.
The Warrack Hoops were playing to stay in the race to finish second when they took on the Hurricanes and worked hard to earn a two-goal lead by halftime.
The pressure of the game didn't diminish when play resumed, and when the Hurricanes clawed back one goal early in the last quarter, it increased further and peaked when the Hoops had to defend a penalty corner after the final whistle to claim the win.
These two results have set the scene for a big game next Saturday when the Cobras and Hoops go head-to-head in the last round equal on points, where the winner of their clash will claim the second chance in the finals, and the defeated team will face the sudden-death first semi-final.
Although there was nothing but pride on the line as they were both already out of contention for the finals, the Dimboola Burras and Nhill Rangers still put on a top display under the lights.
With the scoreline of two goals to one at halftime, it was still anyone's game, but two more goals in the second half by the Burras gave them the win by four goals to one, but the Rangers were not disgraced, defending more scoring attempts than they conceded.
The competition-leading Kaniva Women continued their confident march towards the finals by defeating the second-placed Yanac by four goals.
Warracknabeal put in one of their best performances for the season when they kept the Horsham Jets scoreless in the first half of their match.
Unfortunately, they 'ran out of legs' towards the end when the Jets scored twice to earn a win in their last hit-out before the finals as they have a bye next week.
The young Kaniva Raiders put up an impressive display against the undefeated Yanac Warriors by keeping them scoreless in the first half, but two goals after the long break ensured the Warriors maintained their undefeated record in 2022.
The Horsham Bombers overcame the Warrack Revengers in the other match, and the Nhill Leopards had the bye.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
