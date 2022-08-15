HDFNL celebrate the best juniors in count

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT - winners listed below
Horsham and District Football Netball League conducted its junior vote count on Monday, August 15.
Advertisement
Clubs from across the region celebrated players in their own way as the league live streamed the count on its social media pages.
The decision was a development on last year when functions and the count could not be done in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the 2022 season the HDFNL will be using the match ratio system to calculate the best and fairest counts.
The league announced changes to its best and fairest voting calculations for the 2022 season.
Traditionally, the best and fairest vote count is calculated solely on raw votes received by players, with the winner determined as the player who has the highest number of votes received.
This system only works fairly when all teams play the same number of games in a season.
This is not the case for a number of divisions in 2022.
The league has introduced a ratio system to ensure equity for each club in a division which do not have teams playing the same number of games in a season, a ratio system will be used to determine the best and fairest winners.
The ratio system works to average out the number of votes received by a player and the total number of games their team was eligible to play during the season.
The equation used to calculate the votes is:
Example
Player - Simon Goodwin
Club - Laharum
Votes Received - 18
No. of Eligible Games (team) - 11
Player - Damien Hardwick
Club - Pimpinio
Advertisement
Votes Received - 10
No. of Eligible Games (team) - 13
Player - Brett Ratten
Club - EA
Votes Received - 17
No. of Eligible Games (team) - 10
Advertisement
Brett Ratten scored 17 votes from his teams possible 10 games. He averages 1.7 votes per game.
Simon Goodwin scored 18 votes from his teams possible 11 games. He averages 1.64 votes per game.
Damien Hardwick scored 10 votes from his teams possible 13 games. He averages 0.77 votes per game.
Brett Ratten would be awarded the Best and Fairest as he has the highest average votes received per game.
The league offered the explanation for the possible questions;
What if a player only plays one game and gets 3 votes, technically their vote average is 3?
Advertisement
The votes received will be averaged out against the possible total games eligible for the team, not the player (regardless of injury, covid, availability, selection).
So, someone who received less votes across the season can win the best and fairest?
A division which does not have all clubs represented cannot use the traditional "raw" vote count method. This is because some teams will have played more games than others and therefore have the potential to score more votes. The ratio system finds the highest average votes awarded to a player, which is the fairest and most equitable way to determine the best and fairest for all players in the divisions in this situation.
Winner - Isla Hiscock - 37 votes (2.31 ratio) - NQ
Runners up - Emma Uebergang - 35 votes (2.19) (NU)
Advertisement
3rd - Pheobe Downer - 28 votes (1.75) (R)
4th - Adele Joseph - 24 votes (1.60) (P)
5th - Ruby Gordon - 24 votes (1.50) (KLU)
6th - Yarli Nelson - 21 votes (1.31) (L)
7th - Scarlett Abbott - 21 votes (1.31) (K)
8th - Jordain Laurie - 18 votes (1.20) (TL)
Advertisement
9th - Heidi Robinson - 19 votes (1.19) (HB)
10th - Hannah Heard - 18 votes (1.13) (L)
Winner - Riley Downer - 38 votes (R)
Runners up - Archer Cameron - 35 votes (HB)
3rd - Willis Stimson - 31 votes (KLU)
Advertisement
4th - Austin Simpson - 28 votes (P)
5th - Angus Mintern - 20 votes (L)
6th - Chase Whelan - 19 votes (L)
7th - Hugh Weidemann - 18 votes (R)
8th - August Koch - 18 votes (L)
9th - Rosco Hair - 17 votes (NQ)
Advertisement
Winner - Adelle Wiedemann - 37 votes (R)
Runners up - Ada Binney - 25 votes (P)
3rd - Nekeisha Bastin - 25 votes (JR)
4th - Isabel Payne - 21 votes (EA)
5th - Zarli Knight - 21 votes (HB)
Advertisement
6th - Isobel Cameron - 19 votes (L)
7th - Cadi Streeter - 19 votes (K)
8th - Jas Porter - 18 votes (P)
9th - Bella Vivian - 17 votes (KLU)
10th - Aleece Beddison - 17 (K)
Advertisement
Winner - Connor Weidemann - 34 votes (2.83) (R)
Runners up - Fredrick Frew - 24 votes (2.18) (P)
3rd - Cody Maybery - 18 votes (1.64) (NU)
4th - Hamish Smith - 18 votes (1.50) (S)
5th - Colby Wilde - 16 votes (1.23) (NQ)
6th - Jye Brown - 12 votes (1.09) (P)
Advertisement
7th - Thomas Naylor - 11 votes (1.00) (P)
8th - Caleb Hurley - 11 votes (0.92) (R)
9th - Cameron Wickham - 10 (0.83) (S)
10th - Dylan Newell - 9 (0.82) (NU)
Winner - Tahlia Thompson - 35 votes (2.19) (P)
Advertisement
Runners up - Olivia Brilliant - 27 votes (1.8) (K)
3rd - Olivia Sudholz - 22 votes (1.38) (N)
4th - Jessica Dunn - 18 votes (1.13) (L)
5th - Maddison Scott - 18 votes (1.13) (HB)
6th - Jaz Smith - 16 votes (1.07) (EA)
7th - Lilly Weir - 16 votes (1) (TL)
Advertisement
8th - Adelle Weidemann - 16 votes (1) (R)
9th - Jarrah Martin - 15 votes (1) (K)
10th - Ella Neatherway - 16 votes (1) (NQ)
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.