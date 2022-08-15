The Wimmera Mail-Times
Live
Updated

Horsham and District Football Netball League announce 2022 junior best and fairest winners

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated August 15 2022 - 10:33am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HDFNL celebrate the best juniors in count

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT - winners listed below

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.