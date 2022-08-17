Throwback: 2019 HDFNL elimination finals

From the archives: a snapshot of elimination final action from the most recent finals series played in the Horsham District Football Netball League in 2019.
In the 2019 finals series, the first football elimination final was held between Natimuk United and Jeparit-Rainbow, with Natimuk emerging the victor largely thanks to a blistering four-goals-to-none first term.
Advertisement
In EF2, Noradjuha-Quantong came from behind at half-time to defeat Swifts, piling on eight goals in the last quarter to blow the match apart.
In the A Grade netball, Harrow-Balmoral defeated Kalkee by 11-points in a see-sawing affair, with the lead changing hands several times throughout the match.
Edenhope-Apsley dispatched Swifts in a clinical second elimination final to win by14-points.
We hope you enjoy these snaps from the Wimmera Mail-Times archives.
READ MORE:
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.