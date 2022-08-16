National Heavy Vehicle Regulator representatives were out in force from August 8 - 12 conducting road safety checks in the Wimmera.
Checks were carried out on-road safety and compliance heavy vehicle inspections and 197 local and interstate vehicles heavy vehicles were intercepted.
Advertisement
The common heavy vehicle combinations intercepted included semitrailers, rigid truck and trailer combinations and B-double combinations.
Read More:
Each inspection checked driver fatigue, work diary requirements, maximum heavy vehicle mass, dimension and restraining of loads, vehicle defects and notice or permit use.
Resources were provided on safety and compliance topics, including fatigue, vehicle roadworthiness, load, mass and dimension requirements.
For more information on checks conducted by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator people, visit nhvr.gov.au.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.