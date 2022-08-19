The Wimmera Mail-Times

'It's been crazy': Victory sinks in for world champion shooter Ash Hawker

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
August 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORLD CHAMPION: Ash Hawker celebrates claiming the universal trench world title. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

When Ash Hawker was selected as first reserve for the Australian team heading to the universal trench world championships in Italy, he had no idea he would emerge as world champion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.