When Ash Hawker was selected as first reserve for the Australian team heading to the universal trench world championships in Italy, he had no idea he would emerge as world champion.
It's an achievement that still hasn't completely sunk in for the Wimmera-native.
Advertisement
"It's been crazy since I won it, arriving back in Australia. I've got back and been busy with phone calls and messages," Hawker said.
"My phone hasn't stopped... I'm going to have sit down and go over my phone to make sure I haven't missed anyone.
"I think it'll take a couple weeks as I sit back and reflect on what's happened."
READ MORE:
It was the first time Hawker had shot in Italy, his best result previously being making the Australian Down-the-Line, a different disipline to universal trench, for the Glenn Cup in New Zealand.
"It was world standard, shooting universal trench in Italy, which is the home of shooting in Europe in everyone's books," Hawker said.
"If you're going to have a win, it's the place to have a win."
Universal trench is a clay-shooting disipline, where shooters have to shoot 25 targets over five lanes.
Clays are released different angles, elevations and speeds to ensure competitors cannot predict their shot.
As the Aussie team's first reserve, Hawker got a chance when a friend of his pulled out of the competition.
MORE NEWS:
"I wouldn't say I was confident going into it... there were three days of practice and I only shot one round on the first day because I was still jet-lagged," Hawker said.
However, Hawker shot a perfect round, hitting all 25 targets, which "fueled his confidence" heading into the competition.
Advertisement
"The first day of the comp I shot a fifty, and I thought 'if I can do it one day, why can't I do it the next day?'," Hawker said.
"I shot a 49 on the second day, and then on the third I ran 50 again."
Despite Hawker's incredible performance during the competition, there was still an air of uncertainty going into the final round.
"The nerves got the better of me as I started the last round... I had to wait for the reigning world champion (Mario Fuentes Lopez) who shot last.
"He was the only one in the end that could match me; if he shot his 25, we would have had to shoot off," Hawker said.
"I was watching some of his scores, but trying not to look at it too much; he shot the first 24 of them clean.
Advertisement
"I closed the phone and thought, 'well I'm done and dusted' and started to get ready for a shoot off, but then my phone rang.
"He'd actually missed his last target... I was outright world champion."
KEEP READING:
A Kaniva native, Hawker began shooting as a teenager but it jostled for position among many sports.
"I started shooting when I was 13, through to about 17 when I stopped," Hawker said.
Advertisement
"I never took it as serious as I probably should have as a junior, I just loved all sports, so I did them all."
It wasn't until halfway through 2017 that Hawker returned to the sport of shooting.
"It was just for a bit fun, I was doing it on and off and then in the last couple of years I've got fairly serious about it," Hawker said.
Despite being the universal trench world champion, Hawker said his main goal is to keep making the Australian team.
"(The win) has definitely given me more motivation to shoot the series again next year and see if I manage to make the team," Hawker said.
Hawker's primary discipline is Down-the-Line, which shooters have access to all across Australia.
Advertisement
Universal trench is a different story.
"My nearest trench layout is three hours away... I could go to Melbourne or I could go to Mildura," Hawker said.
CONTINUE READING:
Hawker said he shoot a few competitions to prepare for the world championships, but he didn't train regularly, as a footballer might.
"I don't really train as such, I shoot competitions and days leading up to an event," Hawker said.
Advertisement
Shooting can be an involved sport, and requires commitment if one is to succeed at the highest level.
"Equipment's not cheap, you've got your hearing protection, your firearm, your jackets; you've got to have ammo to shoot... there's a bit of stuff there," Hawker said.
"There's a lot of travel involved...we do it because we love the sport."
Hawker said he was proud to represent his hometown of Kaniva on the world stage, and help bring awareness to the sport of shooting.
"I can't say there are too many world champions to come out of there... it's something nice to reflect back on," Hawker said.
"At the end of the day, it's something that can never be taken off you; that I was the 2022 world champion."
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.