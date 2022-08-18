Haven Park Estate
$240,000 - $360,000
Residential land
AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham
AGENT: Tim Coller 0418 504 415
INSPECT: By appointment
Haven Park Estate is a unique residential subdivision that offers a true lifestyle experience.
Build your dream home among the stands of scattered native trees to ensure a peaceful rural feel with the convenience of being only minutes from Horsham city centre.
Generous building envelopes and sympathetic building restrictions allow for versatility of design.
Choose your preferred solar orientation while still allowing space for extensive shedding and other improvements.
Perhaps a swimming pool with resort-style surroundings. Or a full-sized north-south tennis court for hours of family fun.
The estate comprises eight prestigious allotments ranging is size from about 2213 square metres to 1.09 hectares. Select the land size to suit your individual lifestyle needs.
Allotments are fully serviced including mains water, electricity, natural gas and a pressurised waste system.
Fast internet is available via fibre optic to your home and each allotment will be completed with rural-style fencing and crossover access. With allotments hard to find in this popular location, take advantage of this opportunity and realistic prices.
Selling prices range from $240,000 for Lot 77, and $360,00 for Lot 1. Be quick to reserve your allotment today.
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure a superb lifestyle allotment in the heart of the Haven growth corridor. Haven offers easy access to the Horsham central business district, Haven Primary School, Haven Store and renowned Horsham Golf Course.
