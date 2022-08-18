Horsham students worked together at a Social Innovators Program earlier this month to try and fix issues affecting the region.
More than 60 Year nine students from Horsham College, St Brigid's and Holy Trinity Lutheran College participated in the program at 310 Baillie Street.
Advertisement
Students pitched ideas such as a Tradies Tinder app for apprentices to find work, a Money Bin scheme to reward recycling, and a Camp Tluda to help children develop "adult skills" such as budgeting.
Read More:
Crazy Ideas College organised the event, and more than 10 community organisations such as Longerenong College and Grampians Health came to the program.
The Longerenong College rural business management teacher who judged some of the ideas said it was great to give children a space where they could be creative.
Sharon McDonald was impressed with the Camp Tluda scheme.
Ms McDonald said the project's name was the word adult spelled backwards.
"It was a great opportunity for the three schools to collaborate and come up with ideas that will benefit the community," she said.
More News:
Ms McDonald said students were given feedback on their ideas and were guided to organisations where they could develop their plans.
The Longerenong teacher said a common theme during the program regarding mental health advocacy for teenagers.
"They were advised to seek out organisations such as Wimmera Uniting Care," Ms McDonald said.
Crazy Ideas College spokesperson Zoe Burrows said 18 ideas were generated, and students were taught "important" life skills.
"We're equipping young people with the skills and connections to thrive post-school. Community and business partners play a key role in their development," she said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Advertisement
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.