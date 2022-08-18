The record for the most expensive house sold in Horsham was broken recently, following the sale of a high-end property in the city's east.
It continues a trend of $1 million-plus properties listed and sold in the Wimmera.
Advertisement
Wes Davidson Real Estate listed the 1814 metre square property for $2.95 million in late January.
While the amount remains private, Mr Davidson said the undisclosed price "smashed" the previous record.
"It is a record sale price for Horsham," he said.
Mr Davidson and the real estate agency also sold Toy's Garden Restaurant this month for an undisclosed amount, a four-bedroom house in Horsham for $1.17 million and a four-bedroom home in McKenzie Creek for in excess of $1 million.
It is understood Harcourts Horsham sold a four-hectare property in Haven for about $1.3 million this month.
The seven-figure sales dwarf Horsham's median house price of $349,000.
Commercial listing follows the residential trend, with a prime freehold and three parcels of land on Stawell Road expected to generate million-dollar bids at an auction on Friday, August 19.
Designed by architect Cameron Reid, Mr Davidson said the five-bedroom, five-bathroom dwelling at 16 Brigid Court attracted interest instantly.
"We saw more than a dozen high-quality buyers," he said.
"In the end it was down to three parties, with another set of buyers booked to tour the property the day it sold."
READ MORE:
The exclusive selling agent said some individuals were dubious that a home could be listed and sold.
"Some people were skeptical it could sold at that price," Mr Davidson said.
"It is significant for our market... however, I would hate to find out how much it would cost to build this house in today's market."
Advertisement
Equipped with an office, two garages, a swimming pool and a lavish shed complete with a mezzanine, the home also features an industrial-grade hot water system that provides a continuous supply, an 18kw solar energy supply, and high-level security systems.
"There's a certain wow factor with this home," he added.
Mr Davidson said price creep, due to a lack of availability of builders and viable land, could be alleviated.
"There's interest in land development in the Wimmera," he said.
"There's a strong demand by outside organisations. However, it is challenging. Red tape can make it hard to justify... I think state and local governments can do a lot more to free up red tape an encourage land development. Ararat is a good example."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.