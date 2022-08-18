The Wimmera Mail-Times

New record set for Horsham's most expensive house sold

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
August 18 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RECORD: A 1814 metre square property, listed for $2.95 million in January, sold this month. Picture: WES DAVIDSON REAL ESTATE

The record for the most expensive house sold in Horsham was broken recently, following the sale of a high-end property in the city's east.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.