High water levels close O'Brees river crossing

Updated August 17 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FORD FLOODED: The Wimmera River crossing at O'Brees road has flooded. Picture: GREGOR HEARD

The river crossing at O'Brees road has been temporarily closed due to high water levels in the Wimmera River.

