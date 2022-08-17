High water levels close O'Brees river crossing

The river crossing at O'Brees road has been temporarily closed due to high water levels in the Wimmera River.
Horsham Rural City Council have said they are monitoring the situation and plan to re-open the crossing "as soon as possible".
Horsham has received 1.4mm of rain in the past 24 hours, with more rain expected to fall across Thursday.
According to the Buraeu of Meteorology, the Wimmera River's height was recorded at Walmer Station at 3pm on Wednesday as being below flood level and steady.
Water supplies in the Wimmera have appreciated recent wet weather, with resivour levels up 5,710 megalitres to 221,920 megalitres, or just under 40 per cent capacity, according to data from GWM Water.
Lake Bellfield saw the biggest increase, with a growth of 1,340 megalitres to 72 per cent capacity since August 10, while Rocklands Reservoir saw a 1,090 megalitre increase, meaning the reservoir is now at 30 per cent capacity.
Moora Moora Reservoir is at 100 per cent capacity after increasing by 480 megalitres in the past week.
