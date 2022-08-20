While many people stayed at home during the COVID-19 lockdowns and binged entertainment services such as Netflix, Ben Hogan started powerlifting.
Hogan said he had put on weight and wanted to get into shape.
The Horsham Anytime Fitness manager said powerlifting training was difficult compared to a normal workout.
"Strength training is exhausting. When you train arms they grow and you think 'this is awesome'. But if you're doing a deadlift session you want to go home and sleep," Hogan said.
"During the lockdown period I didn't have much self-motivation to train at home. Using 10kg dumbbells didn't do it for me."
Last weekend he competed at the Australian Powerlifting Championships in St Kilda.
The gym fanatic entered into a 94kg category and came first against powerlifters from across Australia.
"I cut weight for the competition because I felt I was unable to compete against the other competitors who were at 105kg," Hogan said.
The Horsham powerlifter said he beat a Melbourne competitor who tried to complete a more than 250kg deadlift.
"I was nervous as hell, the guy who I was up against was a beast. I was just lucky he didn't achieve the weight he was hoping which was a 260kg deadlift," he said.
"He had done about six competitions and it was a very long time to be lifting too."
Hogan said he completed exercises such as squats and deadlifts.
"You were given three tries to complete the exercises, and if you did one lift you moved on," he said.
"The other people who I was competing against are in the Australian Powerlifting Federation."
Hogan said he felt tired after the experience and had been doing a reduced workout after the event.
"I will be back in the full swing of things for the next competition. Going to a place and seeing people who are passionate about powerlifting was great," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
