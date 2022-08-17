Wimmera residents are 100 days away from choosing their state representatives in this year's November election.
While some upper house candidates have been announced, voters are still waiting to see their lower house opposition candidates.
In the seat of Lowan, only incumbent Nationals MP Emma Kealy and Animal Justice Party hopeful Tamasin Ramsay have thrown their hat in the ring.
The Labor party have not announced a candidate for the Nationals' stronghold.
In 2018, Ms Kealy faced off against Labor candidate Maurice Billi, taking 73.48 per cent of the two-party-preferred result.
Further east, the seat of Ripon has candidates from both the Labor and Liberal Parties.
Ripon is one of the most marginal seats in the state - in 2018, current member Louise Staley won by 15 votes when facing Labor candidate Sarah De Santis.
This year's Labor candidate for Ripon, Martha Haylett, has been campaigning since early December 2021.
In the Upper House for Western Victoria incumbents Jaala Pulford and Gayle Tierney from the Labor Party will run again along with The Animal Justice Party's Andy Meddick and Stuart Grimley from Derryn Hinch's Justice Party.
Beverley McArthur will be standing again for the Liberal Party along with Joe McCracken, former Colac Otway Shire councillor.
Depending on the make-up of the upper house, they could continue to hold the balance of power in the Victorian Government.
The Greens will put forward new candidate Sarah Mansfield, a City of Greater Geelong councillor.
More candidate announcements are expected in the coming weeks.
Residents who have recently moved will be able to change their address on the Victorian Electoral Commission website, the roll will close on November 8.
State election voting will take place on November 26, more information about early voting and voting locations will be available in the coming months on the VEC website.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
