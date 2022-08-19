Robyn Lauricella, a proud Wotjobaluk woman, hopes to create an environment where Indigenous Australians feel comfortable interacting with police.
The goal comes as the Horsham Police announced Ms Lauricella as the station's first Aboriginal community liaison officer.
Advertisement
She aims to create meaningful dialogue between Indigenous communities and law enforcement in the Wimmera.
"I feel privileged to be Horsham's first-ever Aboriginal community liaison officer. When I found out I got the role I understood it was going to be a big job," Ms Lauricella said.
Read More:
Ms Lauricella has previously worked for Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative as a children's service worker and is a "vocal" advocate for Indigenous people in the Wimmera.
She said Indigenous communities sometimes felt hesitant to talk to police about issues such as family violence matters.
"They might feel afraid to speak to police because they think it will get them into trouble. I can say to them I can speak on your behalf," Ms Lauricella said.
Ms Lauricella said creating an environment where there was mutual respect between Indigenous people and Wimmera police was important.
"It comes down to respecting each other and building bridges. I want the community to know the police are doing their jobs and they are human too," she said.
More News:
Horsham Police senior sergeant Brendan Broadbent said Ms Lauricella's role required her to organise events for Indigenous people and police.
Sen Sgt Broadbent said police had previously hosted an event called Hoops Against Violence, a basketball program for Indigenous children to create awareness about family violence.
"Sport is a great way for people to connect in a regional town. Robyn's role is to promote programs like that so it can create strong outcomes for the community," he said.
Sen Sgt Broadbent said Ms Lauricella would also teach cultural training to Wimmera police and stressed the importance it played in dealing with complex issues.
"It will build our understanding of complex family structures within local Aboriginal communities," he said.
"We grow up in our family environments, but that doesn't mean we understand other family environments.
Advertisement
"If our younger members have to deal with a family violence matter they will know who to talk to and understand what is going on."
Ms Lauricella said she would "love" to see more Indigenous people in Victoria Police.
"I hope when I finish the role, there will be another person who is passionate about their mob that will replace me," she said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.