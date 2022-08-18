Update 10:10am
Emergency services were called to the Western Highway to reports of the single-vehicle crash about 4.35am, a spokesperson for Victoria Police said.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 30-year-old Aintree man, was taken to hospital for observations.
The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
The scene is expected to take several hours to clear and traffic diversions are in place.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information that could assist the investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Earlier,
A truck driver has escaped injury after his vehicle rolled over on the Western Highway near Dimboola on Friday.
The Western Highway is closed near Old Minyip Road; emergency services are on scene and directing traffic.
A CFA spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene of a B-Double rollover at 4:35am.
Two tankers from Dimboola CFA attended the scene, along with Victoria Police, according to the spokesperson, while Ambulance Victoria were notified but were not required on scene.
READ MORE:
"The driver had self-extricated from the vehicle uninjured (prior to emergency services arrival)," the spokesperson said.
"A local commander went forward as incident control."
The Wimmera Mail-Times understands the B-Double was carrying groceries and is blocking Highway.
CFA put a stop to the incident around 8am on Friday morning, however the Western Highway remains closed.
More to come.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
