Priorities of green Ps driver

Oh dear, my 20-year-old green 'P' plater has another heavy cold. It feels like about her seventh illness in 2022, but it's hard to tell because the effects have lingered so long each time that they seem to have morphed into one long year of tissue consumption.
It's simpler to identify a couple of weeks when she has been well than to keep track of when, where and why the bad coughs and sinus issues began and ended.
Currently Miss 20 has so many assignments due at university that she has had to soldier on in the study centre to get them done.
Naturally, I am advising from a distance that she pump herself full of multivitamins.
It's lucky that the hundreds of kilometers separating us prevent me from knowing if she takes a coat when she goes out, because it wouldn't surprise me in the least if she didn't!
I know for a fact that she stayed up all night chatting with friends recently - as you do at student residence when there are so many fascinating life issues to discuss - although the subject of how necessary sleep is to maintain a healthy immune system obviously didn't come up.
Having her priorities firmly in place, my conscientious first born stayed away from university lectures for two days last week and also missed her volunteer session at the homeless shelter, because she felt so unwell.
More importantly, she had tickets to a fabulous stage show with a group of girlfriends at the end of the week and a vital regional 21st Birthday party to attend, so she was determined to focus all her energies on getting well for those.
Generally, she does find the need to complete university responsibilities a constant drag on her resources and a costly imposition on her social life. Poor thing.
Knowing she has only a few months left living with 49 of her closest friends has her fretting to make the most of the fun before moving out into a house with a few mates for her third year of study.
I must admit that parenting from a distance at this stage is much easier than up close and personal.
I'm glad I don't have to watch her suffer.
She's pretty glad too.
