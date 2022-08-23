A Horsham man has received a life-changing donation to improve his standard of living and a new best friend.
Greg Marzou, who is hard of hearing, received hearing dog, Monty, from Australian Lions Hearing Dogs on Friday after Lions Club of Horsham members donated $2000 for the pet.
Mr Mazou said he was "thrilled" to have Monty and described the hearing dog as a "second pair of ears".
"I have good vision but I don't have good hearing. Monty will make a big impact on my life, he will be able to tell me if one of my friends is at the door," he said.
"Monty makes me feel more confident because I am lonely and stressed and want company."
Mr Mazou said after Monty had finished his training he planned to take the dog for walks around the Wimmera River.
"I don't leave him at home, not even for one hour. I will take him on the bus when I go to Melbourne," he said.
"I would like to thank the Lions Club of Horsham and I hope Australian Lions Hearing Dogs gets more donations.
"I know so many people who are hard of hearing that need a hearing dog and I wish they could have one, if I won the lottery I would give them ten dogs."
Australian Lions Hearing Dogs trainer Marcello Romeo said Monty had been trained for six months and had previously lived with a foster family to learn basic skills such as toileting.
The dog trainer said Monty would warn Greg if a fire alarm went off.
"Monty will go to Greg and warn him about the situation," Mr Romeo said.
Mr Romeo said Australian Lions Hearing Dogs spent more than $30,000 to train hearing dogs and they were given free of charge to people who needed them.
"We get donations from the public and get a small amount of money from Lions Clubs," he said.
Lions Club of Horsham immediate past president Peter Cutjar said Lions members had raised the funds by hosting events such as Bunnings sausage sizzles.
"We got involved in getting Monty in 2020. We came here and interviewed Greg and we did all the requirements to see if he had a suitable property," he said.
"We sent our findings back to Australian Lions Hearing Dogs to say he was suitable. We have had to wait for two years to get Monty so it is a big event for us."
Lions Club of Horsham treasurer Suzanne Thomas said she was beyond happy to give Monty to Greg.
"I am very glad that he could receive Monty, we are thrilled to be able to help a local person," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
