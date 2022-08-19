Something appears to be broken, and it has left us living in anxious times.
Globally, there is evidence that we are drifting into a serious crisis of faith in our institutions, most alarmingly in the integrity of western democracies, after a century fostering the possibly-illusory ideal that this was our best defence against dictatorship and tyranny.
But one of the central platforms of democratic institutions upon which we rely is transparency, an awareness of what is actually going on behind the doors of power.
These principles took a major battering this week in the ministerial saga where the former Prime Minister appointed himself to multiple ministries in secret.
To the average onlooker this has all the hallmarks of a despot's power-grab.
It is no coincidence that it has been described more than once as Trumpian in its vaunted ego and indifference to process or what the voting public thinks.
The argument that the step was precipitated by a state of emergency and such steps were necessary in a pandemic falls apart considering its secrecy, including the staggering fact many of the ministers suddenly having to share their power did not know.
In the light of the outrageous indiscretions by the world leaders like Johnson or Trump, it could be argued Scott Morrison's desire to be the Minister for Everything is a matter of small consequence, but sadly the same rejection of transparency, the same secrecy, is at play here.
It was the Morrison-Morrison-Morrison-Morrison-Morrison government in some ways.
The former prime minister has, it would appear, misled his colleagues, possibly Parliament, probably the Governor-General and certainly the Australian people.
Of course, we are not so naive as to think there are no backroom deals, no nods and winks, no pork-barrelling, no jobs for the boys.
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
But increasingly we are witnesses to flagrant abuses of transparency, and politicians prepared to stare down seemingly undeniable facts.
However, forsaking a central principle of democracy, transparent and accountable government, is never for our benefit.
We rely on checks and balances to harness potential abuses of power and transparency is key.
