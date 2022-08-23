Vox pop: what do you like to do in the Wimmera?

The Wimmera Mail-Times went out on the street this week to ask Wimmera residents and visitors what they enjoyed doing in the Wimmera?
The answers ranged between going on the green to golf and catching up with friends and family.
Here are their responses.
Advertisement
Don Forster, Edenhope
"I like to play golf," he said.
Win Forster, Edenhope
"I like to shop," she said.
Jenni Miller, Geelong
"I like to catch up with my friends and family," she said.
David Tepper, Rupanyup north
"I enjoy going to the café," he said.
Mick Pearson, Horsham
"I like to go to the pub and drink a few beers," he said.
Marlene Armstrong, Bungalally
"I like to watch football," she said.
Advertisement
Jamee Smith, Horsham
"I enjoy working here," he said.
Nikeeta Warren, Horsham
"I enjoy working in Horsham," she said.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.