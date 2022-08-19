INDIGENOUS Elders have implored the federal government to protect a place with deep-seated Cultural significance.
Aboriginal groups are racing to stop the Sea Lake Mallee Rally's return to Direl, also known as Lake Tyrrell, just north of Sea Lake.
They have urged environment minister Tanya Plibersek to slap an immediate federal heritage protection declaration over the area.
Traditional Owners are "extremely concerned" about the damage and destruction they say the race causes in a region known to contain burial sites, stone artefacts and areas Ancestors are believed to have occupied.
Some Indigenous groups draw creation stories from the area, and the Boorrong clan that lived at Direl and spent centuries studying a sophisticated astronomy system.
Traditional Owners say much of the lake region has not been surveyed yet and that previous Mallee Rallies have destroyed or damaged cultural heritage sites, fragile vegetation and sand dunes.
The rally is expected to return after a COVID-19 related absence with the support of local council the Buloke Shire.
It voted last June to support the rally's return from 2023 onwards.
Council officers had argued the rally would boost tourism numbers and noted organisers the Sea Lake Off Road Club was considering a new route including privately owned farmland.
The club had brought in a cultural heritage advisor to inspect the course and make recommendations, council officers said before elected officials voted to send a letter of support for the rally's return.
"The importance of conserving and protecting the heritage of this area is truly respected," the officers said.
Traditional Owners argue the rally brings minimal amounts to tourism compared to what Indigenous heritage could bring if a planetarium is built there.
The planetarium would showcase Indigenous Culture and needs funds from state and federal governments.
Lake Tyrrell sources its name from Wergaia word "Direl", which means "sky", according to Wamba Wamba and Wergaia Elder Uncle Gary Murray.
"Direl's significance stands absolutely on par with the international cultural heritage values of Lake Mungo and Lake Condah," he said.
A recent report compiled for Traditional Owners warned Direl was "a rich, but increasingly threatened cultural landscape" at risk from unregulated tourist access and public events.
A spokesperson for Ms Plibersek's department said an independent reporter would be appointed to start consultations.
Race organisers have been contacted for comment.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
