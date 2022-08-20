THE finals are here for the Horsham and District Football League - the first time a final has been played since 2019.
On Saturday, across at Edenhope a jam packed day is ensured as teams fight to keep their seasons aiive in the first elimination final.
Advertisement
Want to preview the day? READ MORE HERE
Reserves football - Harrow Balmoral v Pimpinio
C Grade netball - Noradjuha Quantong v Rupanyup
Backing up the C Res game on the court before them the nerves would have been high and the adrenaline pumping when C Grade's Noradjuha Quantong took on Rupanyup in elimination final one.
All tied up at quarter time it was 10 a piece and the Panthers stepped up their game to pull ahead by five at the major break.
The Panthers extended their lead to seven - the Bombers had a huge task to do in the last quarter.
And they were up for it. The ball was in contest many times with both teams unable to make the most of its opportunities.
It was the Bombers who were able to convert the goals, while the Panthers never gave up.
In the end it was a huge come from behind victory to the Bombers 35-34.
C Reserves netball - Laharum v Edenhope Apsley
If it was a finals like game you wanted to watch at Edenhope than the C Reserves game is exactly what you needed to watch.
It was intense. Crowd so loud it was hard to hear the umpires whistle.
It was a low-scoring game for a senior game which ensured the midcourters were working overtime with transitions down the court.
By halftime, only one goal separated the teams, 12-13 - Laharum with the slight upper hand.
And this is when the crowd grew. At three quarter time the game was all wrapped up. Plenty of people in the crowd asking what happens if it's a draw as the game went goal for goal for most of the last quarter.
Edenhope-Apsley was able to make the most of a turnover and managed to get two goals ahead. As the final sired sounded cheers from the home team erupted.
Advertisement
The Saints have booked themselves a spot in the semi final next weekend.
17 and under netball - Kalkee v Noradjuha Quantong
Kalkee has advanced to the semi finals after defeating Noradjuha Quantong on Saturday.
It was an impressive display of discipline for the Kee's who methodically accounted for the Bombers.
The Bombers came out firing in the second quarter after a slow start in the first and can walk away from the game knowing they won a quarter against the opposition.
But the victors of the day was due to the second half of the game for the Kees with 10 goals in each to the Kees 13 in total.
Advertisement
Best players for the day were Jarrah Martin and Olivia Brilliant for the winning side while Ella Netherway and Sarah Netherway.
Under 17 football - Swifts v Noradjuha Quantong
Swifts under 17 football team will be watching Sunday's outcome with eager eyes as they await their opponent for their next game after eliminating Noradjuha Quantong for the 2022 season.
Inaccuracy around goals in the first quarter only delivered a lead by 10 points, despite having most of the play.
The under-manned Swifts were able to extend that lead at the major break to 16 and welcomed the extra rest.
5.2 to one goal in the third would have sealed up the game, however the Baggies knew the Bombers would keep fighting all day and a margin of 32 at three quarter time wouldn't be enough to hold off the Bombers who used their rotations for fresh legs.
Advertisement
With plenty of play in the middle of the ground, Swifts held on as the Bombers surged in the first half of the last quarter.
It was the only in the final few moments of the game the Baggies could relax and relish in their 39 point win.
Final score, 15.7.97 to 9.4.58.
15 and under netball - Jeparit Rainbow v Rupanyup
It wasn't a day to be for the Rupanyup junior netballers as Jeparit Rainbow walked away with a strong win at Edenhope in the first elimination final.
The Panthers were on the back foot early as they struggled to keep up with the Storm.
Advertisement
The Storm, to their credit were impressive early and their pressure around centre passes and turnovers was high.
By three quarter time it was a 31-14 scoreline.
The margin did blow out to 44-18 in the end but Rupanyup never gave up fighting.
Under 14 - Pimpinio v Jeparit Rainbow
Jeparit Rainbow has secured a spot into the semi finals after what looked like a convincing win on paper against Pimpinio.
Delving deep into the scores and hearing the cheering behind the game, anyone would have guessed the scores were much closer than the end result.
Advertisement
Jeparit Rainbow got off to a flying start and managed to keep the Tigers scoreless in the first.
In the second, it was the Tigers who inflicted the pain on Storm and were able to finally hit the scoreboard and stop any aspect of scoring for JR.
Despite the scoring shots aligning in the third the Tigers couldn't do any damage to the scoreboard and found themselves eight points down at half time.
It was the final term which was anyones, but it was the Storm who kicked three goals sealed their fate and ran away winners, 6.1.37 to 2.6.18.
Best players:
JR - Lenny Weir, Parker Gould, Bronti Effrett, William Fisher, Dustin Eckermann, Caleb Tregenza
Advertisement
Pimpinio - Lincoln Tucker, Isaac Thomas, Austin Simpson, Chase Porter, Brydon Mcphee, Jardy Ellis
13 and under netball - Laharum v Rupanyup
The first result of the day is in. Laharum were triumphant over Rupanyup in a comeptivite four quarter game.
Rupanyup put the pressure on in the second to come away with six goals for the quarter each and held the margin to four at half time.
Final score, 19-13.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.