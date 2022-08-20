The Wimmera Mail-Times
Live

Rolling coverage of the elimination final one | Horsham District Football Netball League 2022

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated August 20 2022 - 4:50am, first published 12:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE finals are here for the Horsham and District Football League - the first time a final has been played since 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.