THE finals are here for the Horsham and District Football League - the first time a final has been played since 2019.
On Saturday, across at Edenhope a jam packed day is ensured as teams fight to keep their seasons alive in the first elimination final.
Senior football - Harrow Balmoral v Swifts
The reigning premiers from 2019 seems like a phrase in 2022 should be unheard of.
But for Harrow Balmoral the dream of another premiership still sits firmly in the mind and their chance to take the silverware for another year still lives on.
It wasn't pretty early for the Swifts, but to the Roos credit their game on Saturday proved they mean business during the finals series.
It was Harrow Balmoral those of the district league know. The disciplined football - rarely was there a kick and hope someone further up the ground would be on the receiving end.
Nick Pekin once again led his team to perfection - the helmet was always seen either in or around the contested ball when the pack cleared.
The Baggies worries started in the second quarter when they were kept scoreless by the Roos.
The young team, with more than 12 players never played in a final at the club before were left on the back foot and the ball seemed to fall into the hands of a Roos player at every opportunity.
In the third the scoreboard got ugly, nine goals to three sealed the game as the Baggies fans just watched the clock tick down.
To the credit, the Swifts never gave up running - a hard slog when you find yourself more than 100 points down.
Harrow Balmoral will turn their attentions not too far ahead and will be watching Sunday's game with interest to see who makes it through in the other elimination final.
As the final siren sounded, scoreboard read 24.14.158 to 4.2.26.
A Grade netball - Edenhope Apsley v Kaniva Leeor United
It's always a tough day out when third takes on sixth and on Saturday, the A Grade netball was no exception.
Edenhope Apsley has had a strong end to their season where they walked away with 13 wins and three losses.
On the other side of the coin, Kaniva Leeor United had the confidence of 10 wins for the season - but as the saying goes anything can happen in finals, and it did.
A even first quarter saw both teams eight-a-piece at the first break.
Some hustling in the defensive end from the Cougars ensured the Saints' returning player Sacha McDonald wasn't going to get an easy ride for the day.
A 15 to 10 goal haul the Saints' way in the third wasn't a reflection of the scoreboard if you were watching the game - the intensity from both teams was sublime.
As fatigue set in during the third, it was the Saints again who got the upper hand with nine goals to seven and had a lead of seven going into the last.
The Saints put the foot firmly to the floor in the last and motored home and shot down any hope the Cougars had of advancing to next week.
Final score, 45-31.
B Grade netball - Edenhope Apsley v Laharum
A third quarter smashing ensured Edenhope Apsley's B Grade netball side made it through to the semi finals next week after their win against Laharum in the elimination final one.
It was a tough day out for the Dee's up against the taller Saints at their home court.
Sticking with them in the first, the Saints were able to get a four goal head start at the first break - extending that lead by 13 at the major break.
But it was the third where more of the damage was done and the game was sealed off.
A sixteen goal to three quarter blew the margin out to 26.
Keeping their heads held high, the Dees managed five goals in the last, the most of any quarter on the day.
Final score, Saints 54 to Dees 17.
Best players were Morgan Coventry and Alex King for Edenhope Apsley and Mia Bell and Ashlea Bylsma for the Dees
Reserves football - Harrow Balmoral v Pimpinio
Under clear skies the Harrow Balmoral supporters set themselves up for what was set to be a cracking few hours of football with both seniors and reserves to play at Edenhope.
Up against Pimpinio, the Roos were off to a strong start in the reserves, accurate kicking from both sides saw the scoreboard read four straight goals to two at the first change.
With not a breath of wind, the Roos were able to hold the Tigers scoreless in the second and five goals one themselves to take in a handy lead of 43 points at the major break.
The Tigers weren't going to roll over though and in the third come out and kicked four goals two to one point and ensured the crowd the Roos still had a pretty big fight on their hands.
In the last it was an arm wrestle, with either team not giving an inch but unfortunately for Tigers' fans it wasn't to be.
Final score, 10.6.66 to 7.2.44 Harrow Balmoral's way.
Best players were Tyler Hateley, Lachlan Stevenson, Will Staude, Lachlan Craig, Will Howse and Thomas Walker for the Roos while Gordon Hughes, Tim Winfield, Hayden Fleay, Brett Hamerston, Jayme Smith and Angus Gilsenan were named in the best for the Tigers.
C Grade netball - Noradjuha Quantong v Rupanyup
Backing up the C Res game on the court before them the nerves would have been high and the adrenaline pumping when C Grade's Noradjuha Quantong took on Rupanyup in elimination final one.
All tied up at quarter time it was 10 a piece and the Panthers stepped up their game to pull ahead by five at the major break.
The Panthers extended their lead to seven - the Bombers had a huge task to do in the last quarter.
And they were up for it. The ball was in contest many times with both teams unable to make the most of its opportunities.
It was the Bombers who were able to convert the goals, while the Panthers never gave up.
In the end it was a huge come from behind victory to the Bombers 35-34.
C Reserves netball - Laharum v Edenhope Apsley
If it was a finals like game you wanted to watch at Edenhope than the C Reserves game is exactly what you needed to watch.
It was intense. Crowd so loud it was hard to hear the umpires whistle.
It was a low-scoring game for a senior game which ensured the midcourters were working overtime with transitions down the court.
By halftime, only one goal separated the teams, 12-13 - Laharum with the slight upper hand.
And this is when the crowd grew. At three quarter time the game was all wrapped up. Plenty of people in the crowd asking what happens if it's a draw as the game went goal for goal for most of the last quarter.
Edenhope-Apsley was able to make the most of a turnover and managed to get two goals ahead. As the final sired sounded cheers from the home team erupted.
The Saints have booked themselves a spot in the semi final next weekend.
17 and under netball - Kalkee v Noradjuha Quantong
Kalkee has advanced to the semi finals after defeating Noradjuha Quantong on Saturday.
It was an impressive display of discipline for the Kee's who methodically accounted for the Bombers.
The Bombers came out firing in the second quarter after a slow start in the first and can walk away from the game knowing they won a quarter against the opposition.
But the victors of the day was due to the second half of the game for the Kees with 10 goals in each to the Kees 13 in total.
Best players for the day were Jarrah Martin and Olivia Brilliant for the winning side while Ella Netherway and Sarah Netherway.
Under 17 football - Swifts v Noradjuha Quantong
Swifts under 17 football team will be watching Sunday's outcome with eager eyes as they await their opponent for their next game after eliminating Noradjuha Quantong for the 2022 season.
Inaccuracy around goals in the first quarter only delivered a lead by 10 points, despite having most of the play.
The under-manned Swifts were able to extend that lead at the major break to 16 and welcomed the extra rest.
5.2 to one goal in the third would have sealed up the game, however the Baggies knew the Bombers would keep fighting all day and a margin of 32 at three quarter time wouldn't be enough to hold off the Bombers who used their rotations for fresh legs.
With plenty of play in the middle of the ground, Swifts held on as the Bombers surged in the first half of the last quarter.
It was the only in the final few moments of the game the Baggies could relax and relish in their 39 point win.
Final score, 15.7.97 to 9.4.58.
15 and under netball - Jeparit Rainbow v Rupanyup
It wasn't a day to be for the Rupanyup junior netballers as Jeparit Rainbow walked away with a strong win at Edenhope in the first elimination final.
The Panthers were on the back foot early as they struggled to keep up with the Storm.
The Storm, to their credit were impressive early and their pressure around centre passes and turnovers was high.
By three quarter time it was a 31-14 scoreline.
The margin did blow out to 44-18 in the end but Rupanyup never gave up fighting.
Under 14 - Pimpinio v Jeparit Rainbow
Jeparit Rainbow has secured a spot into the semi finals after what looked like a convincing win on paper against Pimpinio.
Delving deep into the scores and hearing the cheering behind the game, anyone would have guessed the scores were much closer than the end result.
Jeparit Rainbow got off to a flying start and managed to keep the Tigers scoreless in the first.
In the second, it was the Tigers who inflicted the pain on Storm and were able to finally hit the scoreboard and stop any aspect of scoring for JR.
Despite the scoring shots aligning in the third the Tigers couldn't do any damage to the scoreboard and found themselves eight points down at half time.
It was the final term which was anyones, but it was the Storm who kicked three goals sealed their fate and ran away winners, 6.1.37 to 2.6.18.
Best players:
JR - Lenny Weir, Parker Gould, Bronti Effrett, William Fisher, Dustin Eckermann, Caleb Tregenza
Pimpinio - Lincoln Tucker, Isaac Thomas, Austin Simpson, Chase Porter, Brydon Mcphee, Jardy Ellis
13 and under netball - Laharum v Rupanyup
The first result of the day is in. Laharum were triumphant over Rupanyup in a comeptivite four quarter game.
Rupanyup put the pressure on in the second to come away with six goals for the quarter each and held the margin to four at half time.
Final score, 19-13.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
