Horsham, Roos secure finals spots | WFNL R18 summary

Horsham have secured a finals berth after coming out on top of a nailbiter against Stawell at City Oval.
It took until the final kick of the game for the result to be decided, with Stawell having a chance to steal the game with a shot after the siren.
But it was Horsham's day, winning after what was a hard-fought, physical encounter to earn their first finals appearance since 2018.
In a game where goals couldn't be bought, Stawell felt the absence of leading goal scorer Mitch Thorp.
Tyler Blake, Rhona Conboy and Cullen Williams were the Demons best, while David Morris, Jack Walker, Jarrod Stafford never gun up for the Warriors.
Meanwhile, Dimboola defeated Warrack by 86 points at home, winning 17.23 (125) to 6.3 (39).
The victory came on the back of a blistering first term, during which the Roos enjoyed 12 scoring shots to the Eagles' solitary one.
Jonathon Ross (four goals), Matthew Rosier and Michael Bowden were the Roos best, with Daniel Polack adding four goals of his own.
Lachie Stewart, Matthew Johns and Matthew Jaensch gave their all in the Eagles' last game of the season.
The Southern Mallee Giants will miss finals in 2022, despite dispatching the Saints by 53-points at Coughlin Park, 18.14 (69) to 10.9 (69).
Samuel Weddell, Josh Webster (four goals) and Coleman Schache stood tall for the Giants, while Nick Dinham backed five majors.
Saints skipper Jacob O'Beirne, Gage Wright and veteran Angus Martin toiled hard for the home side.
Minyip-Murtoa equalled minor-premiers Ararat on points, yet remain behind on percentage, after a 12.13 (85) to 2.6 (18) win over Nhill at Murtoa.
The result was never in doubt as the Burras booted 5.7 (37) in the opening term and never looked back.
Jae Mcgrath (six goals), Will Holmes and Tanner Smith were the best of the Burras, while Xavier Bone, Matt Kennedy and Jarryd Dahlenburg fought hard for the Tigers.
In the netball, minor-premiers Horsham continued their unbeaten streak with a 16-point win over Stawell.
After a tense first half, the Demons overran the spirited Warriors in the second-half of the game to emerge 66-50 winners.
Demons centre Georgia Kramm and shooter Imogen Worthy were Horsham's best, with Worthy notching 43-points.
Ebony Summers and Lisa Fleming were the Warriors best on court, with shooter Zanaiya Bergen finding the net 36 times.
Dimboola survived a scare against the Eagles, emerging two-point victors after a thriller at Dimboola.
In a see-sawing affair, the Eagles held a two-point lead at the final change before the Roos rallied to storm home and claim a 37-35 victory.
Roos Holly Ross and Ashlee Morrish (24 points) led their side to victory, while Molly Stewart (24 points) and Eilish Flagg were resolute in the Eagles' last game of the season.
Elsewhere, the second-placed Saints flexed their muscles and premiership credentials with a 14-point win over the third-placed Southern Mallee Giants.
The Saints lead at every change as Abby Hallam (31 points) and Jorja Clode (32 points) put on a clinic in attack.
Giants Zali Brown (32 points) and Codie Robins gave it their all for the visitors.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
