Another beautiful winter's day has been provided as the Horsham and District final series continues at Natimuk on Sunday.
Saturday delivered an action packed day for elimination final one, and Sunday is shaping up to be just as good.
Senior football - Jeparit Rainbow v Edenhope Apsley
Elimination finals are tough and when things aren't going your way, it generally doesn't go your way for most of the day.
Edenhope Apsley found themselves on the receiving end of a day where things didn't go the way they hoped.
By half time the Saints had plenty of the ball but only managed 1.11 on the scoreboard compared to their Jeparit Rainbow counterparts who had no trouble finding the middle of the two sticks (5.3.33).
A six goal, one point quarter to Storm in the third really hit home to the Saints that their inaccuracy around goal was going to cost them.
Despite the scoreline showing the Saints had more scoring shots than the Saints, the Storm certainly looked the better side when sitting on the sidelines.
A snap goal from the sidelines in the last from Storm's Peter Weird certainly sealed off any hope of a changed outcome for the Saints.
Saints will be going back to the drawing board before next season while the Storm will look ahead to their date with a semi final next weekend.
Final score - 14.4.88 to 4.16.40
A Grade netball - Noradjuha Quantong v Jeparit Rainbow
A huge crowd gathered to watch as the A graders took the court on Sunday afternoon.
Noradjuha Quantong owned the first quarter, inflicting at 17 to 10 goal quarter upon the Storm.
Like most teams all season, Storm needed to find a way to stop Bomber goalie Shannon Couch doing all the damage under the ring.
And in the second, they did, slowing down the scoring as the Bombers added only eight goals while the Storm made the most of the opportunities and drew the margin back in to just three goals at half time.
Storm won the third quarter as well - 13-11 and found themselves only one goal behind in the last.
The crowd was so loud it was tough to hear the whistles of the umpires and you could feel both teams wanted the win as badly as the other.
The Bombers were able to hold only their lead and as the horn blew for the final time of the day walked away 50-48 point winners.
B Grade netball - Harrow Balmoral v Natimuk United
Harrow Balmoral will be licking their wounds and wondering about the game that got away after Sunday's loss against Natimuk United.
Poised in position to seal the deal in the last, the Roos found themselves with a two-goal lead at the third break after leading all game.
A big momentum swing in the last, spurred on by their home crowd, allowed Natimuk United to get a look in and have a monster 10 to five goal quarter.
The result, a three-goal win to the Rams who now find themselves with a date in a semi final next weekend.
Reserves football - Swifts v Kalkee
It wasn't a glamorous game of football in the reserves as the Swifts and Kalkee did battle to keep their 2022 season alive.
There was nothing much that separated the teams when the ball was played in the middle of the ground for most of the match.
From both 50m marks the ball went back and forth most of the game and not a whole lot of scoring was done by either team.
It was Kalkee who managed to string two goals together in the last that made it tough for the Baggies to get back in front in the low-scoring game.
The Baggies defenders were under siege and managed to stem the flow of scoring but struggled to find a pathway to goal.
In the end, Kalkee walked away with the win - 6.7.43 to 5.6.36.
C Grade - Pimpinio v Kaniva Leeor United
Pimpinio held their nerve against Kaniva Leeor United as the closest three quarter time score was registered for the day.
All tied up at 28-a-piece, the game was anyone's for the taking going into the last.
The intensity changed between the two teams a few times but it was the Tigers who managed to get the upper hand.
Pulling away and opening up a small margin, the Tigers were able to secure their spot in the semi finals after defeating the Cougars 37-33.
C Res netball - Swifts v Natimuk United
Natimuk United were too good for the Swifts at their home court on Sunday as they advance to the next stage of the finals series.
Natimuk lead all day but to the Baggies credit as the margin blew out to nine at one stage in the last they were able to keep the damage to a minimum.
The Rams intensity over the ball all game was impressive all the way down the court.
Final score, 22-28.
17 and under netball - Edenhope Apsley v Laharum
A 10-goal final quarter from Laharum wasn't quite enough to get over Edenhope Apsley and keep their season alive in the 17 and under netball.
The Saints fired early and was impressive through the mid-court early and took an eleven-goal lead into the last.
The Demons weren't going to roll over and let the Saints walk away with the game and lifted the intensity in the last.
Despite the 10 to seven last quarter, the Demons fell short by eight - final score, 35-27.
15 and under netball - Edenhope Apsley v Natimuk United
Natimuk United 15 and under team were a force to be force to be reckoned with as they lined up against Edenhope Apsley on Sunday.
Securing the lead early, the home team held a handy seven goal lead at the major break.
With the sun beating down, the Saints found it tough going in the second half to bring the margin back.
Final score, Edenhope Apsley 26 to Natimuk United 33.
Under 17 football - Natimuk United v Kalkee
Kalkee's inaccurate kicking kept Natimuk United's hopes alive in the under 17 elimination final on Sunday.
The Rams found themselves right in the game up until three quarter time where they trailed by 11, 3.4.22 to 4.9.33.
In the last, the Kees were able to find aim through the middle of the big sticks and ran out the game 9.11.65 to Natimuk United 5.5.35.
Under 14 football - Rupanyup v Edenhope Apsley
Rupanyup are through to the semi finals for the 2022 season after defeating Edenhope Apsley in the first game of football for Sunday.
The Panthers were off to a flyer and got the first major of the game.
It was a low scoring affair for the junior game, no score was recorded in the third term.
It was the fourth where Rupanyup turned the game on its head and booted three goals to one goal one.
Final score, Rupanyup 4.2.26 to Edenhope Apsley 2.2.14.
13 and under netball - Harrow Balmoral v Noradjuha Quantong
Noradjuha Quantong has booked itself a place in the semi finals after securing the first win of the day against Harrow Balmoral in the 13 and under netball.
A 13 to one second quarter gave them Bombers the confidence to cruise home in the last half however the Roos had different ideas.
Clawing back the 13 goal margin to 11 at three quater time, it was do or die for the Roos for their season.
Goal after goal from the Roos but the pressure right on the Bombers. A big crowd was cheering on both sides.
As the hooter sounded it was the Bombers who walked away with a six goal win, 32-36 - a game the Roos should be proud they didn't let blow out.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
