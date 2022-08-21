Farmer Wants A Wife will return for a twelfth season, and three Victorians are in the running for a fairytale ending.
The profiles of five eligible bachelors and one bachelorette have been revealed, with a strong local favour this year.
Advertisement
Describing himself as an "upbeat and positive person" the 26-year-old broad acre cropping and sheep farmer from Berriwillock says he is on the hunt for a confident woman who has space for someone new in their life.
This self-professed sports fan is looking for a partner to share his life and farm business with, saying that he also enjoys weekends of fun and adventure, and spoiling that special someone with time away from the farm.
Farmer Will says that he would love to welcome someone new into his close-knit family, whose strong family values have made him the kind-hearted and good humoured catch that he is.
As the youngest farmer in this year's lineup, Farmer Harry, 23, says he is looking for a girl who isn't afraid to have a little fun and let her hair down.
The dairy farmer from Kyabram is hoping to find someone to share his life on the farm, as well as his passions of Italian cuisine and travelling.
Farmer Harry recently completed a Bachelor in Agribusiness and is currently working towards a certificate three in regenerative agriculture, as well as holding his position as vice-president of the Kyabram Agricultural Society.
Rounding out the Victorian trifecta is 28-year-old sheep farmer James.
Tarnook, near Wangaratta, he describes himself as a humorous and hardworking gentle giant.
Having a passion for camping, fishing, and country music, Farmer James is your typical down-to-earth Aussie looking for a lady who doesn't mind getting her hands dirty.
Having been the MC at most of his mates' weddings, this farmer is hoping to find a bride of his own, preferably one that can drive a tractor or is willing to learn.
Advertisement
This year Australian men will also have a chance at finding love on the land, with Farmer Paige, 27, looking for her very own "professional gate opener".
The rodeo and campdrafting enthusiast from Cassilis, New South Wales, says that she has time and love to give and is hoping to find a man who is "focused and driven".
Bringing thoughtfulness, honesty and quality baking skills to the table, Farmer Paige says that she is searching for someone that is willing to learn and understand what life on her sheep, cattle and cropping farm is really like.
INDIGENOUS ELDER: Minister must immediately protect 'threatened' lake
As co-owner of a record label and drama graduate, Farmer Benjamin believes it is his creative flair and uniqueness that will make him stand out to the ladies.
Advertisement
The 33-year-old DJ and electronic music fanatic from Guyra, New South Wales, says that although he would love to find someone who is interested in the goings-on of the farm, it is not a deal breaker for him.
This farmer is obviously very in tune with his emotions and knows what he wants in a partnership, being extremely well-read on the five love languages, and says that communication is critical for a successful relationship.
You may have come across Farmer Benjamin's most romantic gesture on the internet, where he trained and coordinated 2500 sheep to spell out one lucky lady's name across his paddock and captured it via a drone.
As a dairy farmer from Wingham, New South Wales, Farmer Ben, 27, is no stranger to hard work, a value which he says is reflective in his relationships.
Advertisement
The father of one is looking for a life partner and best mate, someone who he can spoil and "squeeze the best out of life with".
Farmer Ben says that he takes pride in his appearance and loves getting dressed up for the races or a fancy dinner, and wouldn't mind finding a woman who can get in and work on the farm but also frock up for a night on the town.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.