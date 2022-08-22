The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Rural City Council announces new skating rink for Spring into Horsham Festival

Updated August 22 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:00am
The ice skating ring will be in Horsham from September 19 to September 25. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Horsham will come alive from September 19 to September 25 between 10am and 8pm, when a pop-up ice skating rink headlines the city's Spring into Horsham Festival, at Roberts Place.

