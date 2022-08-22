Horsham will come alive from September 19 to September 25 between 10am and 8pm, when a pop-up ice skating rink headlines the city's Spring into Horsham Festival, at Roberts Place.
Wimmera residents and visitors can bring the whole family, lace up their skates and take to the ice or check out the many fun, affordable and free activities happening in central Horsham.
People can also enjoy, live music, a gaming event and delicious food and drinks served up beside the rink.
Attendees can get a real ice-skating experience in an authentic rink, with the hire of skates included. Inexperienced skaters have the option of hiring a kanga aid.
Horsham mayor Robyn Gulline said council had successfully applied for funding to host the festival via the Victorian Government.
"The Spring into Horsham Festival will be a tourism drawcard for Horsham and is timed to coincide with the Horsham Agricultural Show," she said.
"Council has kept the ice skating ticket prices low and we hope to see people come from far and wide to have a go and experience our city at its vibrant best.
"We then asked our community what they would like to see, and we heard that fun, family friendly, events were the priority."
Tickets for the event will cost $10 for adults, children $5, Kanga Skating Aid $5 and family $25.
For more information people can visit: https://horsham.tailoredticketing.com/.
