The Wimmera Mail-Times

Coroner investigates death of former prisoner at Corella Place

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
August 22 2022 - 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drug supply was fatal for former prison inmate

The death of a former prison inmate at Grampians Health in Ballarat was precipitated by him secreting drugs despite attempts by prison staff to restrict him, a coroner's court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.