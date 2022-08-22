Drug supply was fatal for former prison inmate

At 9.30am on September 24, 2018, the resident woke and found Mr Sedgman sitting cross-legged on an armchair in front of the TV. He had his head tilted back and was still snoring. At 10.30am, another resident came to the unit and tried to wait for Mr Sedgman, who was still snoring. They assumed he was still heavily sedated because of the medication used during the previous evening.