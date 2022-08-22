With the last matches of the Wimmera Hockey Association regular season now complete, four teams across the three competitions will put away their gear for another year, while the pressure will now intensify for the remaining 12 teams as they turn their attention to the finals.
Although only one of the matches influenced the make-up of the finals, there were still several significant points to come out of the round that suggests that we are in for an enthralling three weeks to decide the premiers.
The most significant match was the Open division battle between the second-placed Kaniva Cobras and third-placed Warrack Hoops.
Both teams went into the game equal on points, with second place on the ladder going into the finals was the prize for the winner.
After an intense but scoreless first quarter, the Hoops took the lead early in the second and maintained the advantage with gritty defence in the face of some determined attacking until midway through the third period when the Cobras equalised.
For the remaining twenty-six minutes of play, neither team could seize the initiative and the game finished in a draw, which left their ladder positions unchanged courtesy of the Cobras' superior goal difference.
This result locked in the last piece of the finals puzzle, confirming that the Cobras will play the undefeated Yanac Tigers next week for a place in the grand final, and the Hoops will face the Horsham Hurricane in the sudden-death semi-final.
The other match that could have influenced the finals involved the Dimboola Burras, who needed to win and overcome a deficit of twenty goals to replace the Horsham Hurricanes in fourth place.
After an entertaining display, the Burras won the match, but only by five goals, so the Hurricanes retained their place and are bound for the finals for the first time since 2010.
The Tigers completed the perfect preparations for another finals series with a solid victory over the Nhill Rangers to remain undefeated while their opponent has come to the end of their season.
Kaniva confirmed that they deserve to go into the Women's finals as favourites by winning their eleventh game from twelve starts when they overcame Warracknabeal by three goals to one in a game that they dominated, although some solid defence prevented a much higher margin.
Yanac accounted for the Nhill Thunderbirds by three goals to one and now go into the finals in second place, aiming to defend their title of reigning premiers, while the Thunderbirds prepare to meet the Horsham Jets, who had a bye this week, in the first semi-final.
The significant news from the Under 16 competition was the Nhill Leopards becoming the first team to score a goal against the Yanac Warriors this season, and although the Warriors go into the finals undefeated, that one goal will give the Leopards a big boost as they prepare to meet Warriors again next Saturday.
The young Kaniva Raiders team scored four goals in their last hit for the season, but the Warrack Revengers scored two more and won the game, and they will now take on the Horsham Bombers, who had the week off with the bye, in the semi-final.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser.
