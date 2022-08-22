HORSHAM'S central business district is set to be transformed under a new plan which will see additional trees, pedestrian crossings and public spaces added to its central grid.
Horsham Rural City councillors adopted the Horsham Central Activity District Revitalisation Streetscape plan, a document containing 15 projects for Horsham's centre, at their August 22 meeting.
The $9.3 million plan includes the addition of pedestrian crossings on Firebrace, Urquhart and Darlot streets, the construction of a town square and the widening of Firebrace Street's median strip.
Mayor Gulline, who supported the motion, said the plan would provide a base for many future works throughout the city's CBD.
"I am very comfortable in supporting this knowing that this will give use a base and there will be multiple opportunities for consultation with stake holders in the future," she said.
The streetscape plan has met criticism from a group of Horsham business owners, who say the council did not communicate effectively with them.
Community advocate and former Horsham councillor Di Bell said many shop owners were concerned the new pedestrian crossings and work disruption would cut much-needed traffic from their businesses.
"They are still trying to recover from COVID, a lot of them are still backed up with rent - if they weren't given a dispensation from their landlord," she said.
"It is a serious concern. The whole aim of this is to revitalise the CBD, but if we end up with empty shops by doing this we have defeated the whole purpose."
The streetscape revitalisation plan was part of the wider City to River project and was presented to councillors after three rounds of community consultation and revision.
A key revision in the plan was no longer proposing the removal of angle parking for parallel parking on Firebrace Street, which was met with public disapproval.
Council staff also met with members of the Horsham Youth Council to discuss how the city's youth could better use the space in the CBD, and their thoughts on the project.
The plan was commissioned in mid-2021 and aspired to attract business activity to Horsham through increased open spaces, pedestrian access and outdoor dining.
Proposed changes include the addition of wombat pedestrian crossings on the street and at roundabouts on Darlot, Firebrace and Urquhart streets.
The plan also proposes the "Horsham Walk" which will utilise existing linkages in the CBD's laneway network to create walking paths through the city.
The former site of the kindergarten on Roberts Avenue will become a "nature play" area for kids with child change areas.
Three potential locations have been chosen for a town square, including the corner of Roberts Avenue and Ward Street, the newsagency site on Pynsent Street and adjacent to the Town Hall.
Additional greening and beautification works have also been planned for along the three central streets.
Cafe Red Cherry owner Daniel Harding said he believed council had blind-sided business owners in the push to move the streetscape plan.
"The worst part is that we had a meeting with council back in June and they said before anything was implemented they would consult us," he said.
"We only found out about this motion on Sunday (August 21) from a former councillor. If we hadn't found out through that we would have been in the dark throughout the whole thing."
Mr Harding said he was opposed to the changes after experiencing a similar streetscape revitalisation while owning a business in Warrnambool's CBD.
"The disruption to businesses was phenomenal. They want to do the same thing here with additional crossings in the main street," he said.
"After looking at the plan, there are going to be nearly 10 extra crossings in the main street, and I don't think we are a big enough town to warrant having 10 pedestrian crossings at the cost of 24 parking spaces.
"There was the construction side of it, which took a lot longer than what they thought, and blew out the budget, but then afterwards people would just avoid the CBD because of the gridlock.
"There were accidents and cars rear ending each other because they did not stop in the middle of a roundabout, which we are taught not to do."
Mr Harding was one of several Horsham business owners to attend an urgent meeting on Sunday, August 21 about the streetscape plan.
Ms Bell, who led the meeting, said there was a sentiment that council had not taken business owners on board in the streetscape decision making.
"The council may feel the need to capitalise on any opportunity for grant money they can get - but like many in the community are telling me, if it is going to mess us up we don't want it," she said.
"They haven't really been asked. What they have been saying now is that they want this to be deferred and they want to have those discussions."
This comes after the council's June 27 meeting, at which councillors voted to implement mid block pinned rubber wombat crossings on Firebrace Street between McLachlan Street and Roberts Avenue to gauge community feedback.
Ms Bell said the new plan looked to introduce more crossings to the Horsham city centre, which the business owners were not aware of.
"One of the key feedbacks from the community discussion panel established when this project first started was that the community wanted to be involved from the start - not just when the project is put out for input," she said.
"They want to be involved and ask "what is it we need to develop for our town"."
Two additional resolutions were introduced at the council's August 22 meeting, which would see further consultation with CBD traders as the plan becomes implemented.
At the meeting, councillor Ian Ross attempted to pass a deferral to the plan's adoption, which was voted down four votes to two.
Cr Ross said he believed a deferral would give time for CBD traders to better understand some of the proposals in the plan.
"We promised the Firebrace Street traders that we would get back to them when the draft plan is finalised," he said.
"I don't think we appreciate that traders are on a knives edge for survival."
Mayor Gulline defended the community consultation done under the plan, and said all future projects would find broad community support.
"For every one of these projects, there will be further consultation. I don't understand why we need to defer this project when over the life of this plan there will be further consultation," she said.
The council has proposed to fund the works through a combination of external grants, a loan, the CBD reserve and general rates.
In addition, $100,000 has been allocated in the 22-23 budget to advance schematic plans for priority projects as identified in the plan to be investment ready.
To see the full Horsham Central Activity District Revitalisation Streetscape plan, visit https://www.hrcc.vic.gov.au/Home.
