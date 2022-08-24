Meals on Wheels Day will be celebrated on August 31, recognising the 45,000 volunteers, who support vulnerable members of the Australian community, across nearly 600 service locations.
Grampians Community Health Meals on Wheels program is helping Evelyn and Ronald Smith to settle into their new surroundings in Horsham.
Mr Smith is recovering from a triple-heart bypass and Ms Smith has limited mobility after suffering a stroke about five years ago.
They moved into a new home in Horsham about four months ago, and deliveries of Meals on Wheels during the week has made the transition much easier.
"I had just come out of hospital and we haven't been able to go out too much," Mr Smith said.
"I'm getting my balance back and my strength is coming back. I'm feeling much better but it's much easier for me to have meals delivered rather than having to get around to organise something."
The couple has been married for more than 56 years and had lived on their sheep and wheat farm until four months ago.
"When I was in hospital, we decided it was best to move into town," Mr Smith said.
"I wasn't able to drive so having meals delivered helped us has been a big help. We're very happy with the meals."
The three-course nutritious meals are prepared by Wimmera Base Hospital and provided five days a week and delivered by volunteers co-ordinated by Centre for Participation.
Grampians Community Health community assist program leader Angela Murphy said GCH provides the Meals on Wheels service in Horsham with around 230 meals being delivered each week.
"The service could not be delivered without great support by volunteers. They also provide an important social connection for clients," she said.
Anyone interested in receiving Meals on Wheels needs to register with www.myagedcare.gov.au or call 1800 200 422.
