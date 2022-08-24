The Wimmera Mail-Times

Meals help Horsham residents retain their independence

August 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch and Alyson King deliver meals to Evelyn and Ronald Smith. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Meals on Wheels Day will be celebrated on August 31, recognising the 45,000 volunteers, who support vulnerable members of the Australian community, across nearly 600 service locations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.