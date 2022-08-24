With help from his NDIS art mentor Natimuk's Mal James held his very first exhibition at Redrock Books gallery in Horsham.
Using coloured pencils on paper in an abstract fashion, the 46-year-old, who has an acquired brain injury and other psychosocial disabilities, said he was overwhelmed to get the opportunity to publicly display his work.
"The opening was fantastic. I couldn't believe how many people were there to see my artwork and to support me - friends, neighbours, relatives," Mr James said.
"Even my two sisters and my nephew drove from Melbourne to support me, and feedback was great."
Mr James' mother, Lynne, said while she never expected her son's artwork to go down this path, it was wonderful to see her son build his confidence and be recognised for his skills as an artist.
"12 months ago, an exhibition to showcase Mal's artwork would never have crossed our minds," she said.
"I think Mal would have been happy just showing his drawings to whoever wanted to see them.
"In fact the thought of having an exhibition would have made him quite anxious, but now with all the support he's getting he's more confident and extremely proud of his artwork."
Lynne said her son's mentor artist, Anthony Pelchen, had been at the forefront of her son's new-found success, mentoring him twice a week in a studio with an array of art supplies at hand.
"Largely this has all happened for Mal through Anthony's support and direction," she said.
"Anthony has encouraged Mal to move out of his comfort zone. He's now stretching himself and willing to try new thing. It has all worked out really well."
Blown away by the depth of Mr James' artwork and how far he has come, Mr Pelchen said he was happy to support his prodigy to work towards holding his first art exhibition.
"Mal is very talented. His drawings are intriguing, and this first exhibition has been an important step in giving him the exposure he deserves," he said.
"Arranging an exhibition isn't easy. It takes a lot of time and it's costly, but I knew it would be worthwhile, so I supported Mal to apply for an Accelerate Art Grant through Art Access Victoria, which he received. It helped him frame 20 artworks, a huge achievement for any artist."
Growing up misunderstood and described as "original" and "unique", Mr James said his anxiety made it hard for him to keep friendships and it was challenging for him to fit in with society.
Lynne said his NDIS funding and his move from Melbourne to be closer to her had helped to get his life back on track.
"Through Housing Vic we were able to get Mal a fully self-contained unit built in my backyard and through the NDIS, Mal has another support worker who comes in twice a week to help him cook, clean and shop," she said.
"Also having Anthony mentor Mal with his art twice a week has helped him to form friendships, feel valued and more connected to his community."
August 15 - 22 is Brain Injury Awareness Week. One in 45 Australians live with a brain injury. Brain Injury Awareness Week recognises those who are living meaningful and enriched lives following a brain injury, and the commitment given to them by their families and the communities they live in.
For more information about the NDIS, visit www.ndis.gov.au.
