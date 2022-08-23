New pay-by-plate parking meters will be rolled out across the Horsham central business district to replace its existing single-bay coin-operated meters.
Horsham Rural City Council has entered into a five-year contract with Melbourne-based Peritus Technology for the implementation of the new system, for a total amount of $753,359.
The parking meters will have plate recognition technology and tap-and-go functionality, although visitors will not be able to pay by card.
A phone app will allow people to pay in their car, rather than visiting the closest machine - however, people will still be able to enter their car details on a touch screen at the machine.
Two solar-powered machines will be installed on each side of each block in the CBD, in a similar fashion to ones in Ballarat, Bendigo and Warrnambool.
Council voted to accept the tender at its August 22 meeting.
Councillor Les Power said he used to opposed parking meters in the CBD, but changed his mind about the new machines which would be a better fit than the existing ones.
"The ones we have got now look very, very shabby. They don't seem to work that well," he said.
"I think this is good for Horsham. There are other systems like this throughout the state.
"I believe if there is an instruction on how to use these parking meters, young and old people will know how to use them."
The revenue collected by council from parking prior to the COVID pandemic averaged $400,000 a year.
The funds, which are made up of parking fees and fines, are put into the CBD reserve, which funds improvements for Horsham's CBD.
Councillors Claudia Haenel and Ian Ross voted against the motion.
Cr Haenel said she did not believe the new meters were necessary for the CBD, following plans to revitalise the Horsham streetscape.
"Some of us are advocating for no meters. Certainly, that is the case in some regional cities already. They are not charging for parking," she said.
"We are aiming to reduce cars in the CBD with the CAD revitalisation plan. Logically thinking, if we are trying to reduce cars, why are we putting in this new technology.
"The community are telling me that the money can be better spent elsewhere."
The council allowed $330,000 for parking meter replacement in the 2021-22 budget, and $210,000 in the 2022-23 budget. The tendered amount of Peritus Technology for the metres was $541,859.
The amount for the five-year contract awarded to Peritus Technology was $193,500, which will be an allowance in the operations budget for parking meter maintenance and software.
A online an in-person marketing campaign by council will also be implemented to ensure public awareness on how to use the parking phone app.
