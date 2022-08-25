Horsham Rural City Development Band will perform at the Salvation Army Hall for Wimmera residents and visitors to enjoy on August 30 at 5.30pm.
Horsham Rural City Band president Karl Carman said the group started in term four of last year and band members were "excited" for the free concert.
Mr Carman said the musicians were from schools such as Horsham Primary School and Holy Trinity Lutheran College.
The Horsham Rural City Band president said the children had been playing their instruments for about six months to three years.
"They will be playing genres such as barn dance, blues, and pop. The band members have all been practicing their solos," Mr Carman said.
Mr Carman said the development band lacked opportunities to perform live concerts compared to its counterpart the Horsham Rural City Band.
"Preparations for the concert have been going good. We haven't had anything to practice towards recently, so it is good to have a concert for the children," he said.
"A lot of the gigs we do are for the main band and not the development program. So we thought it would be good to have a concert for the kids."
Mr Carman said the development band had been created to encourage children to get involved in music.
"Teaching kids music isn't easy. There is a lot of work involved, it is not like once you know how to play music you have mastered your instrument," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
