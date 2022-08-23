Extra play areas and facilities will be added to Horsham's Nature and Water Play Park project after it came in under budget.
The variation to the original plan will see new customised play equipment added to the park, a wheelchair-accessible spinner and nest swing, and increased seating, shade and tree plantings.
Advertisement
The additional elements will cost $415,112 - containable in the project's overall budget of $2,453,000.
Horsham Rural City Council got funding for the project thanks to a Victorian government community sports grant, awarded in June 2021.
AWS Services was contracted to build the park, which will be located near Horsham Riverside Caravan Park, between the Horsham City Rowing Club and Sawyer Park.
READ MORE:
The water play park will feature as a key site in the City to River Riverfront Sub - Precinct development.
Council approved the variation at its August 22 meeting.
Councillor Penny Flynn, who forwarded the motion, said she was pleased the project was under budget considering the shortage of building supplies.
"It is great to see that this project is progressing. We as a community have heard lots about the challenges of accessing building supplies," she said.
"It is great that this is coming in under budget, and I want to say thanks to all involved.
"I can't wait to take the little people in my life to play there."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.