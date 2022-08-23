Epic rematches await in week one | WFNL Finals R1 preview

The Wimmera Football Netball League will feature its first round of finals since 2019, and there are some epic matches promised.
On Saturday, August 27 at Dimboola, Minyip-Murtoa faces Stawell in a qualifying final, in a rematch of their round 17 thriller.
Advertisement
Minyip-Murtoa won that clash by just a solitary point, and in a remarkable coincidence, beat the Warriors by same margin in round 8.
However, question marks remain over Stawell's form, with the Warriors having lost their past three games heading into finals.
The first quarter could be vital for both sides; the Warriors will head into the match with a point to prove and Minyip-Murtoa have proved to be slow starters in 2022, losing at least 9 of 16 first quarters.
READ MORE:
On Sunday, August 28, Horsham face Dimboola in an elimination final at Central Park in Stawell.
Since the mid-season bye, Dimboola has found blistering form, winning six of eight games, and going the distance with Stawell and Minyip-Murtoa.
However, Horsham have found a purple patch of their own; having defeated minor premiers Ararat and bronze-medalists Stawell in successive weeks to win a spot in finals.
Last time the two sides met, Dimboola had the Demons' measure to the tune of four goals, but with Horsham seeming to thrive in high pressure games and elimination on the line, it's anybody's game.
In the A Grade netball, the Horsham Saints and Southern Mallee Giants play a rematch of the last game of the year in the qualifying final at Dimboola on Saturday, August 27.
MORE NEWS:
The Saints won that clash 14 goals and were dominant with a 20-11 final quarter; and previously defeated the Giants by 10 goals in round nine at Hopetoun.
The question will be whether the Giants can find a way to match their rivals with a week's turnaround.
On Sunday, August 28, Dimboola face Minyip-Murtoa at Central Park in what's set to be an epic clash, with the loser's season coming to an end.
The two sides have been neck-in-neck all season and appear relatively evenly matched, meaning attendees can expect fireworks as the two sides clash to keep their season alive.
The Burras defeated the Roos by 10 goals in round 2, before the Roos returned the favour in round 11, also by 10 goals.
Advertisement
OTHER NEWS:
All in all, 44 teams across 11 divisions will have their seasons shaken up, with 11 teams having their seasons concluded on Sunday.
Across the finals series as whole, teams from all nine clubs in the WFNL will have a chance to take part in finals action.
Horsham and the Horsham Saints lead the way for finalists, with both clubs missing finals in just one division each - C Reserve for Horsham and Senior football for the Saints.
Horsham have five minor premierships (Under 14 and Under 17 football, 13 & Under, B Grade and A Grade netball) while the Saints have finished the year with four, all netball - 15 & Under, 17 & Under, C Reserve and C Grade, showing the strengths of both clubs' junior programs and overall depth.
Advertisement
Ararat is another strong performer overall, with eight teams making finals, and the Senior football minior premiership, and an A Grade side that missed out on finals by less than one per cent.
It's going to be a rollicking weekend of sport, and the Wimmera Mail-Times will be there to capture the action.
Saturday, August 27 - Dimboola Recreation Reserve
Sunday, August 28 - Central Park, Stawell
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.