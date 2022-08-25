Deserted schools are the latest focus for renovators looking for a cheap home in the country.
Churches, town halls, old banks, even vacant shops are coming under attention in rural areas with dwindling populations.
Buyers are being forced to be more creative because of the lack of homes for sale across rural Australia.
The sudden demand has pushed prices up for those still on the market. So, why not an empty school?
West of Glenlee or north-east of Nhill is the old Ni Ni Well School built in about 1893.
The $120,000 price tag will also buy you the site of the Ni Ni Well Lutheran Church (1883) which was located on the four acre grounds as well.
You would need to apply for a permit to convert this school to a home as it is currently zoned farming.
The Ni Ni Well school is a concrete building with pioneer features.The main class room is large still with its large blackboard. There is also a smaller concrete hut located on the property in need of repair.
The only evidence of the old Lutheran church is a monument and sign.
There are no services services connected and agents say some termite damage is visible in the formal entry room.
Some of the "non-fixtures" items in the pictures are not part of the sale.
The school is about 20km north of Nhill.
For further information contact Joanne Perkins 0427 041327.
Windermere Primary School
The former Windermere Primary School which has been closed for about a decade.
Parts of this school on its huge block were built in 1857 and the government is selling it off still in good condition.
The suggested price range is $435,000-$475,000 which might sound like a lot for a risky undertaking but it does already have a building permit to convert the main building to a three bedroom home.
The original brick school house accommodates two classrooms, combined staff room/kitchenette, formal entrance and male, female and staff facilities.
Outside there is a large Colorbond shed with concrete floor plus a number of sundry shelter and equipment sheds.
The property also has rainwater tanks, an enclosed basketball/tennis court and some items of playground equipment.
For more information contact the agent Josh Todd of Ray White Ballarat on 0428 621 004.
Windermere goes to auction on site on September 10.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
