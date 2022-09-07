The possible benefits of using silicon to improve plant resilience during stresses such as drought, heat and frost will be discussed at Birchip Cropping Group Main Field Day on September 14 at Nullawil.
While many glass house studies have proven how silicon can aid plant resilience, it has previously not been tested on a broadacre scale.
Advertisement
Pulse agronomy, Septoria management in the low rainfall zone, silicon trials, soil carbon work, BCG's herbicide matrix and year-round fodder trials are also on the program.
The event also allows farmers to connect with researchers and their work occurring in the region.
Read More:
Research agronomist Tariq Gerardi will explain how BCG investigates the idea and the possible benefits of silicon in cropping systems.
"The trial is designed to investigate if commercially available silicon products can be used to increase yields in standard Mallee crops during dry times," he said.
"We are also using this trial to see if silicon could be used as a tool to employ farming rotations which are more marginal - such as winter wheats, graze and grain systems and some pulses like chickpeas.
"I'm certainly looking forward to seeing and discussing the trial with farmers from across the region at BCG's Main Field Day on September 14.
"Research such as this is just another way BCG helps growers be more resilient in times of drought and that has a flow on effect into communities."
Research manager James Murray said the two sites, just north of Nullawil, had been chosen to enhance the research undertaken by the organisation.
"One is a lentil stubble on the corner of the Calder Highway and Burgins Road and is hosted by David and De-Anne and John and Robyn Ferrier," he said.
"The other will be a barley stubble at Warne, hosted by Cameron Warne.
"Having two sites with different paddock histories allows us to ensure we are maximising our research and therefore the learnings for our members and the broader farming community."
Research and extension officer Brooke Bennett said she was keen to help farmers in any way possible.
"There is nothing like being in the paddock, discussing and answering farmers and advisers' questions in person," she said.
More News:
Advertisement
"This is why we come to work each day, to see our research have a positive impact on farmers, our communities and more broadly, agriculture on a national and international level."
Ms Bennett said she would discuss the latest barley agronomy research and new barley and wheat varieties available to growers.
"A number of new cereal varieties have been released over the past few years with characteristics such as improved disease packages, longer coleoptile length, awnless varieties and differing maturity," she said.
"The GRDC NVTs offers the opportunity to see how the yield of new lines and commercially available lines stack up against each other in varying environments."
Gates open for the event at 8am, with onsite catering available from breakfast through to refreshments at the conclusion of the day. This event is free for BCG members and $50 for non-members.
Visit www.bcg.org.au.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.