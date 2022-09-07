The Wimmera Mail-Times

BCG to host meeting to talk about using silicon to improve plant resilience

Updated September 7 2022 - 5:37am, first published 5:00am
Angus Calder and Kaylene Nuske at the Birchip Cropping Group's main field day event in 2016. File picture

The possible benefits of using silicon to improve plant resilience during stresses such as drought, heat and frost will be discussed at Birchip Cropping Group Main Field Day on September 14 at Nullawil.

